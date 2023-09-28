Register
BREAKING
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Livingston named as 4 changes made
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Viaplay Cup semi-final draw: Rangers paired against Hearts

Dumbarton Road restaurant hits the market less than a year after opening

BRU has been listed on the market less than a year after opening on Dumbarton Road

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Less than a year after opening on Dumbarton Road, cafe/bar BRU has become available on the market with a leasehold price of £49,500.

BRU opened their doors at the end of Novemeber 2022 in premises which used to be home to St Louis Cafe and Broken Pony Bar offering South African small plates paired with gourmet pizzas in a gastropub-style menu.

The restaurant is described as a “great opportunity to acquire a popular bar restaurant in Glasgow’s thriving West End” with it having a “highly visible main road location”.

Most Popular

Inside the premises, it has three hot food consent and license to sell alcohol between 11am and midnight everyday making it a unit that would appeal to different businesses.

Owner Bradley Potteron told GlasgowWorld: “Opening a bar during this time of economic unrest is obviously a concern, but with the increase in working from home, more people are spending more time within their own community, which is why areas like Thornwood and Patrick are exploding with exciting new venues.

“People are also aware of the impact of their buying decisions: they want to support ethical, local suppliers, which is something that’s very important to us.

“We’re confident our community-focused vibe will be the perfect laidback venue for people to unwind. We believe BRU can be a big part of Thornwood as it continues to become one of the best places to eat and drink in the city.”

The listing states that the restaurant has been fitted to a bright modern open plan layout with seating for 44 covers inside and a further 12 on the south facing pavement.

Related topics:RestaurantCafeOpportunityGlasgowWest End