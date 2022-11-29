New South African restaurant and bar, BRU, to open on Dumbarton Road

The new restaurant will open on the former site of St Louis Cafe on Dumbarton Road.

New restaurant BRU is set top open at the former site of the St Louis Cafe at 734 Dumbarton Road, offering South African small plates paired with gourmet pizzas in a gastropub-style menu.

Launched by South African-born owner, Bradley Potteron, the menu is set to heavily include local produce and seasonal ingredients. The 43-year-old, who has spent time working in the hospitality industry in Australia, London, and Glasgow takes on BRU - the term used to describe a close friend in South Africa - as his first solo venture.

In his most recent role, as assistant manager at local institution Ziques, Bradley fell in love with Glasgow’s West End and began to look for a venue to call his own. Now, having sealed a deal to take over the vacant venue, he is on a mission to create a “home away from home” for the community while showcasing local suppliers, musicians, and artists.

Brad spoke about the opening, he said: “We want to bring the industry together and support the best of Glasgow’s incredible food and drink scene.

“I want this to be the community’s third place, a home away from home. There’s home, there’s work, and then there’s BRU.

“The support from the industry and public has been amazing. From connecting with local suppliers the minute we decided to open, to getting to know the characters of Thornwood and beyond. People have been asking what we’re up to: there’s a genuine interest and people want to support any way they can. We’re excited we can now, finally, welcome everyone in.”

The kitchen team will be led by head chef Scott Barron, who was most recently based at The Gallery restaurant in Tobermory. At the west end’s hottest new venue, customers will be able to sample a Glasgow take on the South African favourite, the Bunnychow: a hollowed out loaf of bread that’s usually filled with curry, which will be served in a morning roll with a fried egg during breakfast service.

Customers can expect pints from Overtone brewery and Williams Brothers, coffee from Good Coffee Cartel, milk from Mossgiel Organic Farm, ceramics from Pots from Scots, eggs from Corrie Mains Farm, bread from Soja’s Bakehouse as well as exciting dishes made with fresh, local ingredients.

Brad also plans to source and supply biltong - South African cured meat - which will feature on the late night menu on sharing style meat and cheese boards. Meanwhile, the wine list will feature specially selected African organic wines. Nods to Brad’s South African heritage transcend to the interior design, with the bathrooms featuring Springboks, the national animal, and swallows, which are known to migrate between the UK and South Africa, drawn by local artist Flore de Hoog.

As well as featuring the best of Glasgow’s food and drink scene, BRU will showcase prints and paintings by local artists and flowers from She Bloomin’ Gathered, with plans to host open mic nights for up and coming talent. BRU will offer relaxed dining from 9am until 9pm, open from Wednesday to Monday, meaning westenders have a new brunch option on their doorstep too. There are plans to open up the venue for supplier takeovers.

The launch of BRU comes amidst significant regeneration of Dumbarton Road, following a spate of recent openings from nearby GaGa to Eighty Six in Partick.

Brad commented: “Opening a bar during this time of economic unrest is obviously a concern, but with the increase in working from home, more people are spending more time within their own community, which is why areas like Thornwood and Patrick are exploding with exciting new venues.

“People are also aware of the impact of their buying decisions: they want to support ethical, local suppliers, which is something that’s very important to us.

“We’re confident our community-focused vibe will be the perfect laidback venue for people to unwind. We believe BRU can be a big part of Thornwood as it continues to become one of the best places to eat and drink in the city.

“I’m very glad we managed to get everything up and running in time for what we believe will be a very busy Christmas season.”

The 50-capacity bar will open tomorrow (Wednesday November 30) for walk-ins and bookings. To find out more, visit BRU’s Instagram.

Bradley Potterton - the owner of BRU - sitting in his new restaurant.