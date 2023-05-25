Register
First look at Six By Nico’s latest World Of Imagination menu

A World Of Imagination, the latest menu from Six By Nico, launched on 22 May.

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 25th May 2023, 22:37 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 22:41 BST

The Six By Nico concept brand first launched in Finnieston in 2017, brining a unique dining experience to the city and subsequently beyond, with venues now established in Edinburgh, Manchester, London, Dublin and near-future plans to open as far afield as Dubai. It’s proved highly popular with its custom and sees Glasgow-native Nico Simeone introducing a new bespoke and highly researched six course tasting menu every six weeks, compiled in line with a theme associated often with memory or location.

The latest menu, A World Of Imagination, launched on 22 May and will be running across all restaurants until 2 July, which brings together food from across the globe, showcasing intense flavours through creative, even spectacular, presentation. We visited their newest hub on Byres Road to try it out.

Any one in Glasgow looking to have their own Six By Nico experience can head to premises in the Southside, Argyle Street, Finnieston, or of course, Byres Road.

Complimentary champagne on arrival.

The Dream Weaver cocktail, the aperitif of the menu. Made up of gin, cherry sugar, lemon and magic.

Snack - ‘Margarita Pizza’ made up of sourdough bag, sweet tomato and mozzarella.

Heads or Tails - one is made from seasonal ingredients above the ground, and the other below. It’s up to you to make an informed judgement.

