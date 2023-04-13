First look inside brand new West End restaurant that opened this week
The brand new restaurant opened in the West End yesterday
A brand-new restaurant opened in Glasgow’s West End this week.
Following a successful ‘soft launch’ over the Easter weekend - the sit-down restaurant opened officially on Wednesday this week, April 12.
The restaurant has offering for all times of day - serving up brunch, lunch, and dinner. The dog-friendly restaurant will be open from 10am with takeaway available as well for sandwiches and hot drinks.
Drink fans can expect wine and cocktails (Negroni’s included) in the heart of the West End - with plenty of boujee food options to boot.
All meats in The Skillet come from Rodgers Butchers, all seafood in the restaurant comes from The Fish People, and all the cheese comes from George Mewes.
The Skillet is open now on 70 Hyndland Street, a short walk away from Hillhead, Kelvinhall, or Hyndland underground stations.