A new Chinese restaurant coming to Glasgow City Centre has shared a first look into their interiors ahead of opening this week - alongside a sneak-peek of their new menu.

Zhima – which translates to sesame in Mandarin – will open at the former site of Prezzo on St Vincent Place on Friday (April 19) - just off of George Square. The interior is unrecognisable following a near £1 million transformation into a ‘contemporary and elegant’ restaurant. The venue's decadent design has been led by Dominic Paul of Glasgow-based design company, ibdp Interiors.

Zhima is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group, owners of popular city centre spots Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, Panang, and Topolabamba. The new restaurant will be the ninth opening for Hunky Dory Group.

Zhima promises to deliver ‘taste on every level’, with Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan influences underpinning the cooking style. It is Hunky Dory Group’s first non-small plates venue – although smaller dishes will be available at the venue’s cocktail bar.

Highlights of the new menu include Dynamite Shrimp, Almond Butter Garlic Prawns, Xi An Cumin Lamb Chops and Drunken Monkfish.

Glasgow foodies can expect service in the form of business lunch, pre-theatre, and evening menus, with private dining also available for up to 12 guests.

Head chef Saurav Bhatnagar said: “I’m very excited to bring the Zhima experience to Glasgow. A huge amount of work has gone into crafting a menu that not only showcases the very best of Chinese cuisine, but also creates an elegant and adventurous dining experience. “Chinese cuisine is such a huge part of Glasgow, and there is absolutely an appetite for more. At its core, it’s elevated Chinese dining.”

