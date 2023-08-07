Popular Glasgow restaurant owners get go ahead for new city centre venue

The operator of two popular Glasgow restaurants has been granted permission to convert an empty city centre shop into a new venue.
A B-listed property at 68 Miller Street can be turned into a bar and restaurant by the team behind Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street and Ka Pao on Vinicombe Street. Permission for a change of use had initially been awarded pre-pandemic but had expired, with Sumac House Ltd submitting a new application in January.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A bid for listed building consent to develop the building is still awaiting a decision, according to the council’s planning portal. The ground floor and basement have been “utilised as a retail unit but most recently as a gallery”, the previous plans stated. They stated the street struggles “to attract the basic footfalls required to guarantee a thriving and successful retail business”.
“Having been vacant for a significant period of time, a new use for the property would add vitality and vibrancy to the street in accordance with the planning policy,” the application stated. The proposed change of use to a high quality independent bar/restaurant will add to the already impressive line-up of food and beverage operations on Miller Street adding to the vibrancy and vitality of the area.”
The previous application revealed the building, dating to 1877, was originally a warehouse, and the upper floors have been converted to private residential accommodation. Council planners decided the venue will be able to open from 8am to midnight from Monday to Sunday.