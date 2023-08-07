Popular Glasgow restaurant owners get go ahead for new city centre venue

The property on Miller Street just off Argyle Street has lay empty for a while and could now be transformed

The operator of two popular Glasgow restaurants has been granted permission to convert an empty city centre shop into a new venue.

A B-listed property at 68 Miller Street can be turned into a bar and restaurant by the team behind Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street and Ka Pao on Vinicombe Street. Permission for a change of use had initially been awarded pre-pandemic but had expired, with Sumac House Ltd submitting a new application in January.

A bid for listed building consent to develop the building is still awaiting a decision, according to the council’s planning portal. The ground floor and basement have been “utilised as a retail unit but most recently as a gallery”, the previous plans stated. They stated the street struggles “to attract the basic footfalls required to guarantee a thriving and successful retail business”.

“Having been vacant for a significant period of time, a new use for the property would add vitality and vibrancy to the street in accordance with the planning policy,” the application stated. The proposed change of use to a high quality independent bar/restaurant will add to the already impressive line-up of food and beverage operations on Miller Street adding to the vibrancy and vitality of the area.”