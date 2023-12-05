First Look: New Caribbean restaurant & bar opening in Glasgow City Centre this week

The new Caribbean jerk restaurant and cocktail bar opens in the city centre this weekend

We got the chance to sample the new Caribbean Reggae & Jerk restaurant and bar, Turtle Bay opening on St Vincent Street later this week, Friday December 8.

Located at 130 St Vincent Street, Turtle Bay is bringing their rarely-available soulful Caribbean-inspired menu to Glasgow's city centre - alongside tropical cocktails and reggae beats.

Eagle-eyed commuters may have already noticed the Turtle Bay restaurant spring up on the corner of St Vincent Street and Hope Street over the last month or so. While others will have seen their Christmas pop-up in Glasgow Central Station over the weekend - in which Glaswegians got the chance to win special prizes and a once in a lifetime trip to Barbados in association with the Barbados Tourism Board!

Those who don’t get the chance to fly abroad can enjoy the fun at home as Turtle Bay with their special Christmas deal. Guests can enjoy two courses for £24.50 or three courses for £29.50 with a free welcome cocktail.

What will appeal most to Glaswegians is the ‘Bay Brunch’, Turtle Bay’s tropical twist on the classic Boozy Brunch, offers guests a 90-minute seating with five drinks for just £27.50, including any cocktails or mocktails, fizz, and Red Stripe on draft. Special pricing on all drinks Sunday-Thursday includes £6 cocktails and £4 pints of Red Stripe every week.

Gemma Lewis, Operations Manager at Turtle Bay said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce we will be opening our Glasgow restaurant on the 8th of December.

"We’re so excited to open our doors and celebrate in Caribbean style, with the excitement ramping up throughout the city ahead of the launch! Glasgow is known for its vivacity and therefore is the perfect place to introduce Caribbean good times to Scotland.”

Take a look below for some exclusive pictures of the restaurant, food, and cocktails on offer at the new Turtle Bay opening on

1 . Turtle Bay The 'Cook Shop' (or kitchen) in the new Turtle Bay on St Vincent Street

2 . Turtle Bay A Reggae Rum Punch Cocktail - one of many sweet and strong rum cocktails available at Turtle Bay.

3 . Turtle Bay The island bar is meant to eminent the vibe of a beach bar on Caribbean islands like Barbados.