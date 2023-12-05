Exclusive private dining restaurant in Glasgow West End railway arches to open this month
The exclusive private dining restaurant is set to open this month
The eagerly anticipated, ‘Fallachan Kitchen’ opens this month, with a series of six exclusive dining events, named ’Fallachan Nights’.
Chef owner, Craig Grozier, has created a nine course tasting menu, showcasing Fallachan’s unwavering commitment to hyper-seasonal produce. Fallachan works directly with local fishermen and butchers, including David Lowrie’s Fish Merchant, Butchery at Bowhouse and The Free Company Farm to create unique, produce-driven dishes in a modern-Scottish style of cooking.
Craig and his team frequently forage for wild food around Scotland, utilising ancient preservation techniques to compliment the freshest ingredients that they source exclusively from Scotland and around the UK.
The December menu features ingredients such as Borders hare, Fallachan house charcuterie, (made using Scottish meats), Bruichladdich whisky malts and truffle cultivated in East Lothian.
A curated, seasonal drinks pairing and non-alcoholic pairing is also available to complement the experience.
December Menu
Firth of Clyde Shrimp
Bruichladdich malts, cultured Mosgiel cream, rose, British sumac flower
Islay Sea Urchin
Velvet crab, magnolia, spent sourdough starter
Heavily-peated Octomore Sourdough
Wash Butter
Fallachan Charcuterie
House Pickles
Hand-dived Scallop
Celeriac, pepper dulse mustard, East Lothian truffle, scallop skirt rage
Borders hare
Japanese quince, Jerusalem artichoke, hare black pudding
Nettle
Beeswax, damson kernel
Grilled Chestnut Ice Cream
Parsnip Miso, Tennent’s meringue, wild apple
Hogweed Snap
Preserved squash, sea buckthorn
Nestled in a unique railway arch just beside SWG3, Fallachan Kitchen has been designed as an open kitchen with a 12-cover communal ‘chef’s table, designed by local makers, Glasgow Wood, taking central stage, with an industrial loft ambiance, paying homage to its railway arch structure and surroundings.
'Fallachan Nights’ dinners will be available on select dates every month from December onwards, with the space also available for private hire events.
Dates for the December Fallachan nights are:
- Thursday 14th December
- Friday 15th December
- Saturday 16th December
- Thursday 21st December
- Friday 22nd December
- Saturday 23rd December.
Reservations are now available, with the menu starting at £80. Each dinner will commence at 7pm and take place at Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Place, Glasgow. To secure your spot for one of the nights visit the website here.
Follow Fallachan Dining on Instagram (@fallachandining) for updates and behind-the-scenes of the Fallachan nights and preparations for the grand opening.