The exclusive private dining restaurant is set to open this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eagerly anticipated, ‘Fallachan Kitchen’ opens this month, with a series of six exclusive dining events, named ’Fallachan Nights’.

Chef owner, Craig Grozier, has created a nine course tasting menu, showcasing Fallachan’s unwavering commitment to hyper-seasonal produce. Fallachan works directly with local fishermen and butchers, including David Lowrie’s Fish Merchant, Butchery at Bowhouse and The Free Company Farm to create unique, produce-driven dishes in a modern-Scottish style of cooking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig and his team frequently forage for wild food around Scotland, utilising ancient preservation techniques to compliment the freshest ingredients that they source exclusively from Scotland and around the UK.

The December menu features ingredients such as Borders hare, Fallachan house charcuterie, (made using Scottish meats), Bruichladdich whisky malts and truffle cultivated in East Lothian.

A curated, seasonal drinks pairing and non-alcoholic pairing is also available to complement the experience.

Chef / Owner of Fallachan dining, Craig Grozier, hosting a private dining event ahead of opening the new restaurant in Glasgow West End railway arches this month.

December Menu

Firth of Clyde Shrimp

Bruichladdich malts, cultured Mosgiel cream, rose, British sumac flower

Islay Sea Urchin

Velvet crab, magnolia, spent sourdough starter

Heavily-peated Octomore Sourdough

Wash Butter

Fallachan Charcuterie

House Pickles

Hand-dived Scallop

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celeriac, pepper dulse mustard, East Lothian truffle, scallop skirt rage

Borders hare

Japanese quince, Jerusalem artichoke, hare black pudding

Nettle

Beeswax, damson kernel

Grilled Chestnut Ice Cream

Parsnip Miso, Tennent’s meringue, wild apple

Hogweed Snap

Preserved squash, sea buckthorn

Nestled in a unique railway arch just beside SWG3, Fallachan Kitchen has been designed as an open kitchen with a 12-cover communal ‘chef’s table, designed by local makers, Glasgow Wood, taking central stage, with an industrial loft ambiance, paying homage to its railway arch structure and surroundings.

'Fallachan Nights’ dinners will be available on select dates every month from December onwards, with the space also available for private hire events.

Dates for the December Fallachan nights are:

Thursday 14th December

Friday 15th December

Saturday 16th December

Thursday 21st December

Friday 22nd December

Saturday 23rd December.

Reservations are now available, with the menu starting at £80. Each dinner will commence at 7pm and take place at Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Place, Glasgow. To secure your spot for one of the nights visit the website here.