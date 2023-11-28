The new restaurant is open now in the plush surroundings of the Virgin Hotel with incredible riverside views

Virgin Hotels Glasgow, part of the luxury lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has officially launched its flagship restaurant and bar, Commons Club.

Designed as a 'luxurious modern-day social club', Commons Club is now officially open to the public and reservations can be made directly on the hotel’s website by clicking here to visit the Virgin Hotels website.

Set across two floors, Commons Club Restaurant and Bar is situated on the ground floor and also spans to the hotel’s Highyard Mezzanine level – both offering contemporary menus that deliver 'impeccable Scottish produce with an imaginative flair.'

Upstairs in the Highyard offers sprawling riverside views in an eclectic setting - with a covered terrace and retractable roof, guests can savour the elusive Scottish sunshine whilst enjoying brunch or a cocktail.

Newly appointed Executive Chef, Jean-Paul Giraud, who previously held the title of Head Chef at The Spanish Butcher, has created unique, contemporary menus for both venues that combine unexpected ingredients with bold flavours and draw inspiration from cuisine across the globe – paying homage to Glasgow’s rich multicultural history.

Catering to all tastes, guests of Commons Club can enjoy an array of stunning starters, carefully curated by Jean-Paul and his expert team, including Pigs Cheek Tortellino Handmade Pasta on a bed of chorizo ragu and truffle leek straw; Glaswegin Cured Belhaven Salmon, compressed cucumber, sea buckthorn, G&T granita, pickled fennel, & bannock bread or a twist on a beloved classic with the Nduja Scotch Egg.

For mains, Commons Club serves up a variety of sharing options from the grill - Chateaubriand and Whole Shetland Monkfish as a starting point – as well as an assortment of single serve mains including Cauliflower Shawarma Pomegranate, puffed freekeh, crispy leaves & smoked tahini yoghurt and North Atlantic Seared Hake, grated tomato saffron & mussel stew, samphire & garlic Parisian potato.

To top it all off, there are sweet and savoury desserts, with a Continental or Scottish Cheese Selection, charcoal crackers, oatcakes, truffle honeycomb, chutney & grapes; The “Commons” Knickerbocker Glory, vanilla & rhubarb jam ripple ice cream, stuffed cookies, boozy berries, cherries, & CC biscuit and Sticky Figgy Pudding, confit fig, caramel sauce, Pedro Ximenez & fig leaf ice cream.

The bar at Commons Club also serves a selection of playful, signature cocktails in a beautifully designed setting, with the Commons Clover Rover, White Mezcal Negroni or Disco Pisco, as well as an impressive range of Scottish whiskies, liquors, beer and wine.

Stepping upstairs to Highyard Mezzanine, guests can expect to enjoy brunch classics or choose from a selection of small plates for dinner, with the Lobster Hot Dog, nduja ketchup, fennel mustard and caviar; Duck Liver Parfait, caramelised puff pastry, quince and pistachio or Burrata, sun-blushed tomato chutney and house made tigelle bread. Finished off with its own selection of cocktails, guests can enjoy the Feisty Señorita, with flavours of grapefruit and notes of spice, or the fresh and fruity, Sunshine On Clyde.

Executive Chef Jean-Paul Giraud said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the team here at Virgin Hotels Glasgow. The city already has a really vibrant local food scene so it’s a fantastic opportunity to contribute to this through the addition of Commons Club Restaurant and Highyard Mezzanine, offering two distinct yet complementary dining experiences in the heart of Glasgow.

“We’re fortunate enough to have access to some of the world’s finest produce right here in Scotland and by infusing these ingredients with global flavours inspired by Glasgow’s rich heritage, we’ve crafted a menu that truly celebrates the city’s essence. As we evolve our offering with the changing seasons, we look forward to welcoming guests back time and time again.”

Commons Club and Highyard Mezzanine are situated within the brand-new Virgin Hotels Glasgow located on the banks of the city’s river Clyde. The finished hotel will feature 240 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites and multiple dining and drinking destinations with the addition of two new spaces next year, the Funny Library Coffee Shop and Rocks on Fox Street – a luxurious whisky bar that is set to have one of the finest whisky collections in Glasgow.

