WATCH: We try the award-winning Scottish 'immersive dining experience' at Mharsanta

This week we went to, in our opinion, the very best Scottish restaurant here in Glasgow to try their new award-winning 'immersive dining experience'.

What is an immersive dining experience you might ask? At Mharsanta in the Merchant City it's a history lesson, a gastronomic tour of Scotland, and a celebration of great food & drink - all from the comfort of their private dining room on Bell Street.

The independent restaurant, which opened back in 2018, has proven itself popular with foodies across Glasgow - and now more and more often with the international community with their partnership with hotels, tours of Glasgow, and event dining such as the new immersive dining experience.

Mharsanta invites up to 20 people at a time to get immersed in Scottish cuisine that takes inspiration from every corner of the country, from the hills of the highlands to the rural charm of the isles. A massive screen displays scenes from the Scottish countryside - vast vistas, rolling green valleys, and wild animals roaming free on munros - all the while ambient traditional Scottish music plays softly while guests get the opportunity to discuss the plates presented before them.

The screen also displays tasting guides and walkthroughs from some of Scotland's master distillers and brewers talking guests through the complex and storied drinks placed before them.

The entire event is hosted by one of several knowledgeable staff at the restaurant - who present each dish and drink pairing with a quick run-down on the history, heritage, and origins of each particular item, whether it be venision, Speyside whisky, or Isle of Mull cheese, the staff are happy to discuss and answer any questions the guests may have.

It's an intimate affair, guests are all seated together to encourage engaging conversation, shared storytelling and good times.

Tickets are priced at £125 per person, but for that price you're getting a lot of bang for your buck - including but not limited to: Hand-dived scallops, a Glenlivet whisky flight, haggis neaps & tatties, an Innis & Gunn beer tasting, venison with Stornoway black pudding, a Caorunn gin pairing, Cranachan, and more.

That's just some of what we were offered last week when we attended a preview event, but the menu rotates seasonally, ensuring you're always getting the freshest and best of Scotland's natural larder.

Don't just take our word for it though - the new dining experience won an award at the West of Scotland Thistle Awards last year - where it was honoured with the 'Innovation in Tourism' award.

Whether you're treating some international clients to dinner, or meeting some old friends or family who've spent some time abroad - there's no better introduction (or reintroduction) to Scottish cuisine in Glasgow. Even if you've lived in Scotland all your life and are just looking to becoming a bit more cultured and knowledgeable around Scottish food and drink, the immersive dining experience is an excellent crash course into our great country's palate.

The next immersive dining experience at Mharsanta takes place later this month, on Saturday, February 17 at 6:30pm. You can buy tickets here.

1 . Fresh Scottish seafood A very delicate and tender hand-dived Scallop kicks off the immersive tasting experience

2 . The Glenlivet Whisky Flight The Glenlivet Whisky flight at Mharsanta

3 . Och aye Haggis, Neeps, and Tatties layered and presented beautifully. The ratios are perfect and allow for the all-Scottish taste pairing on the palate.

4 . Dabbling in immersive whisky drams Getting immersed with scenes of rural Scotland accompanied by Scotland's traditional dram