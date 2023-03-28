The Burrell Collection marks one year since reopening

The Burrell Collection are getting ready to celebrate one year since they reopened their doors

One of Glasgow’s best loved museums is celebrating one year since they reopened after being closed for major refurbishment works.

The Burrell Collection at Pollok Park in the southside of the city is to mark the occasion a year on since reopening with the help of local school children from St Conval’s who are to create a giant sustainable card.

Since it reopened it’s doors last March, the museum has gone from strength to strength as it has been revealed that almost three-quarters of visitors have been new to the museum.

The Burrell Collection Pic: CSG CIC Glasgow Museums and Libraries Collection

The number of people which have visited has been absolutely staggering as over 600,000 people have stopped by over the last 12 months which has been a huge boost to the city.

Glasgow’s Burrell Collection was first opened back in the early 1980s and became a firm favourite with Glaswegian’s and visitors throughout the years which is reflected in the numbers who have gone through the doors as many locals have been keen to see how things have changed.

At present, it currently holds over 9,000 objects which can be viewed free of charge as the museum is part of the Glasgow Life group which operates the city’s museums.

There is also some events planned for later in the year which includes a World Food Festival which will take place during the summer and likely attract more visitors.

Bailie Annette Christie who is Chair of Glasgow LIfe said: “The Burrell Collection was one of the greatest gifts ever given to Glasgow and a gamechanger for the city in becoming the thriving cultural destination it is today. A year ago, it reopened after major refurbishment. Strong visitor numbers and the overwhelmingly positive visitor sentiment that the museum is inclusive, well-designed, family friendly, and has displays that convey clear information to many different audiences is welcome reading.

“What makes a museum successful is a combination of the richness of its collection, the magnificence of the building, and, importantly, how people feel when they visit. The Burrell Collection champions inclusion and accessibility for all. It’s exciting, engaging, and fun. On the one-year anniversary we are reminded of the Burrell’s significant contribution to wellbeing, to the international appeal of Glasgow and to the affection felt by local people and tourists for the museum.”

The overall experience from visitors appears to be a positive one as many have praised the dedicated work of staff.

