Dylan John Thomas sells out Barrowlands gigs ahead of new album release

Glasgow singer-songwriter Dylan John Thomas sold out two shows at the Barrowlands.

The 24-year old singer-songwriter has sold out the two shows in his home city - selling out the iconic venue twice in just over two months, with the tickets having only been on sale from July 13.

Making his start in Glasgow, Dylan John Thomas sold out King Tut’s quicker than any other artist in the venue’s history.

Dylan John Thomas at his first sell out show at the Barrowlands.

Dylan’s success came following the release of his single ‘Fever’ which led to his first sold-out Barrowlands show - since making his Glastonbury and TRNSMT debut as well as supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Liam Gallagher, The Courteneers and Stereophonics.

The artist released his latest single ‘If I Didn’t Laugh’ following on from his main stage performance at TRNSMT this summer.

Dylan John Thomas’ new album, EP2, will come out on November 4 and follows up on themes from his debut album; growing up in foster care and the social dynamics of living in Glasgow..

Dylan’s UK headline tour begins on November 18 in Aberdeen and culminates in Glasgow at Barrowlands on December 8.