Five Glasgow Chinese Takeaway items that would confuse American TikTok
Americans on TikTok have taken to attacking the stunning menus of our beloved British Chinese takeaways
The latest battle in the American/UK culture war has saw TikTok turned into a warzone - as the yanks have attacked something near and dear to us Scots - our fine culinary diaspora, our Chinese takeaways.
First of all, how dare they? Second of all, why is this coming up now? American TikTok seems to be taking issue that the takeaways are called ‘Chinese’ despite very clearly being something very different from traditional Chinese cuisine.
Of course we realise that our Chinese takeaways aren’t the kind of food served in China. No Scot expects to turn up in Beijing to be greeted by a delegation holding a platter of Salt & Chilli Munchie Boxes and Chicken Fried Rice with Gravy.
Regardless, Americans have taken to TikTok to condemn the Chinese takeaways and the palate of Britons. No doubt they first happened upon the Chinese takeaway dishes on TikTok itself.
It’s an unspoken Scots tradition to show off your Chinese takeaway on social media on a rough Sunday (often the only thing seperating the curry-laden dish from the bed covers being a thin layer of a takeaway box) - making you the envy of all your likewise hungover friends.
In the spirit of the all-in-good-fun takeaway battle TikTok is currently seeing, we thought we would make this list of Chinese takeaway menu items in and around Glasgow that would send American TikTok into a spin.