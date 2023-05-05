Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Five Glasgow Chinese Takeaway items that would confuse American TikTok

Americans on TikTok have taken to attacking the stunning menus of our beloved British Chinese takeaways

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 5th May 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:12 BST

The latest battle in the American/UK culture war has saw TikTok turned into a warzone - as the yanks have attacked something near and dear to us Scots - our fine culinary diaspora, our Chinese takeaways.

First of all, how dare they? Second of all, why is this coming up now? American TikTok seems to be taking issue that the takeaways are called ‘Chinese’ despite very clearly being something very different from traditional Chinese cuisine.

Of course we realise that our Chinese takeaways aren’t the kind of food served in China. No Scot expects to turn up in Beijing to be greeted by a delegation holding a platter of Salt & Chilli Munchie Boxes and Chicken Fried Rice with Gravy.

Regardless, Americans have taken to TikTok to condemn the Chinese takeaways and the palate of Britons. No doubt they first happened upon the Chinese takeaway dishes on TikTok itself.

It’s an unspoken Scots tradition to show off your Chinese takeaway on social media on a rough Sunday (often the only thing seperating the curry-laden dish from the bed covers being a thin layer of a takeaway box) - making you the envy of all your likewise hungover friends.

In the spirit of the all-in-good-fun takeaway battle TikTok is currently seeing, we thought we would make this list of Chinese takeaway menu items in and around Glasgow that would send American TikTok into a spin.

Sweet and sour chow mein would blow the head right off American TikTok - can we blame them though? How can we expect such a young country on such a new app to understand the refined palates of us Scots? You can grab any of these dishes from the New Corner Chinese restaurant in Glasgow.

1. Sweet and Sour Chow Mein

Sweet and sour chow mein would blow the head right off American TikTok - can we blame them though? How can we expect such a young country on such a new app to understand the refined palates of us Scots? You can grab any of these dishes from the New Corner Chinese restaurant in Glasgow.

The Giant Chicken Ball at New Fun Heng in Kilmarnock would send American TikTok into a spiral - but us Scots probably couldn’t think of anything nice than a massive fried ball filled with rice, chicken, and curry sauce.

2. Giant Chicken Ball

The Giant Chicken Ball at New Fun Heng in Kilmarnock would send American TikTok into a spiral - but us Scots probably couldn’t think of anything nice than a massive fried ball filled with rice, chicken, and curry sauce.

Not traditionally offered by Chinese takeaways around Glasgow - this dish was created by the culinary mastermind that is the Wrap God on TikTok, known to friends as Josh Durnion from Motherwell. The mad gastro-scientist fit fried rice, salt & chilli chips, and spring rolls, topped up with a healthy dollop of curry sauce. (Pic: Wrap God/TikTok)

3. An entire Chinese takeaway in a wrap

Not traditionally offered by Chinese takeaways around Glasgow - this dish was created by the culinary mastermind that is the Wrap God on TikTok, known to friends as Josh Durnion from Motherwell. The mad gastro-scientist fit fried rice, salt & chilli chips, and spring rolls, topped up with a healthy dollop of curry sauce. (Pic: Wrap God/TikTok)

The salt and chilli munchie box is a delicacy that American TikTok could never understand - what they don’t seem to take in is that such a dish is only to be taken on at the end of a very drunken night or midway through a very hungover afternoon. You can nab this particular munchie box at Sky Dragon in Drumchapel.

4. Salt & Chilli Munchie Box

The salt and chilli munchie box is a delicacy that American TikTok could never understand - what they don’t seem to take in is that such a dish is only to be taken on at the end of a very drunken night or midway through a very hungover afternoon. You can nab this particular munchie box at Sky Dragon in Drumchapel.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:AmericanTikTokFoodChinaGlasgow