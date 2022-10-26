GlasGLOW 2022: Food and drink vendors at the event - and prices

GlasGLOW makes a return to the Botanic Gardens from 26 October.

This year’s GlasGLOW brings dinosaurs to Glasgow’s Botanics Garden as The Land That Time Forgot opens to the public.

The show will be lighting up the gardens and welcoming thousands of families over the next two weeks (26 October – 13 November) to explore a pre-historic world of wonderment, filled with dinosaurs, creepy crawlies, volcanoes, and surprises for GlasGLOW adventurers to discover along the 60-minute route.

What food and drink is available at GlasGLOW?

This year Marshmallow Land and the GLOW bar are back, along with Loop and Scoop churros, Brigston hot dogs, Glow cones, Fries v Guys and Mangiamo pizza. There’s also a Fossil Fuels sweet shop along the route, which also sells hot drinks.

Food and drink prices at GlasGLOW

Hot chocolate, £3.50

Baileys hot chocolate, £6

Heineken, £4.40

Heineken 0%, £3.50

Neck Oil, £5.50

Prosecco, £6.50

Mulled wine, £6

Soft drinks (water, Coke, diet Coke, Irn Bru, Diet Irn Bru and Fruit Shoot), £2.50

Candy floss, £3.50

Dinosaur poo, £2.50

Bag of bones, £2.50

Loop and Scoop regular churros (normal and vegan) are £6, and large are £6.50

Glow cones, £6.50

Ice blasts, £4.50

Boozy ice basts, £7.50

Loaded fries, £7

Margherita pizza, £8.50

Pepperoni pizza, £9.50

Spicy salami pizza, £9.50

Vegan margherita, £8.80

Hot dogs, from £7 (veggie/vegan, £8)

Kids’ deal hot dog, £6.50

