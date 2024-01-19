Glasgow city centre bar launch £2.99 lunch meal deal

The city centre bar on Mitchell & Renfield Street have relaucnhed their £2.99 meal deal

Revolution on Mitchell Street and Renfield Street in Glasgow's city centre have relaunched their £2.99 meal deal - where Glaswegians can get a hot lunch for less than a Tesco meal deal.

Having launched in the summer of 2023 with five classic pub dishes, Revolution have now added in a vegan pizza and a chocolate Brownie.

The offer will be available Sunday to Friday until the end of January. This follows the success of the deals launch during last summer which received rave reviews on social media from customers who in particular praised the gravy, fish and chips, and wraps on offer.

The six dishes that are included are: Fish and Chips, Margherita pizza, Asian Salad, Burger and fries, Chicken wrap and fries, and a brownie. A pint of Amstel or a bottle of Heineken can be added for an additional £2, Redbull for £1.75 and soft drinks for £1.50.