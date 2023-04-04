Register
Glasgow City Centre steakhouse set to open for the first time in Glasgow later this month

Glasgow’s newest steakhouse will open later this month!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

Glasgow’s newest restaurant, The Merchant Steakhouse has announced their opening date and a first look at their decadent modern menu and it promises to be worth the wait.

Set to open at the end of this month, the brand new contemporary Scottish steakhouse will operate six days a week (Tuesday - Sunday) from 12pm until 10pm, and specialises in cuts of prime beef, and the best of local Scottish produce.

Focussing on local provenance and presentation, the restaurant will feature eight premium cuts of Aberdeen Angus beef hand selected by craft butchers, dry aged for up to 45 days, direct from Millers of Speyside farm in the Highlands.

Flavour is high on the menu, with a custom built, Argentinian-inspired Parrilla grill set to lock in extra layers of smoky, rich flavours to their meats. Each premium cut will be hand selected before The Merchant’s chefs carefully grill over flaming hot oak charcoals to create that irresistible, buttery end product.

Cuts include: ribeye, fillet, porterhouse, bavette and more, all prepared to your liking whether you like them blue or well-done.

Highlights from the menu include:

  • 500g Chateaubriand
  • Côte de Boeuf
  • 1.2kg Tomahawk
  • 600g Beef Wellington
  • 45-day dry aged beef fillet, wrapped in crepe and coated with mushroom and truffle duxelles, with crisp puff pastry top.

In addition to smoky signature steaks and Scottish seafood, the luxe venue will also cater for vegetarians with stand out dining options including Roast Cauliflower Steak and Garden Pea Risotto, or starters like Creamed Cauliflower and Mull Cheddar Soup, Ash-baked Heritage Beetroot Salad, and more.

Meanwhile, the split level venue also has a bar, with bartenders on hand to create craft cocktails, and select fine wines whilst guests sample the best of modern Scotch dining.

Ryan Bowman, Director at Bow Hospitality said: “It’s nearly time for us to bring our vision to life and open the new home of steak in Glasgow. We can’t wait to bring customers the finest cuts of prime beef with our own special flair.

“We had always wanted to open a steakhouse and it took six years to find the perfect location for The Merchant Steakhouse. Every detail in the restaurant has been created around our custom built Parilla grill, as the flavour is unlike anything else.

“We’re really proud of the incredible local suppliers we’re working with, and our expert team who can’t wait to welcome you to The Merchant Steakhouse when we open later this month.”

For updates on city centre life, follow the #LoveGlasgow hashtag across social media for inspiration, city guides, what’s on listings, days and night out ideas this spring.

