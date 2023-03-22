Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
44 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

August House launches Glasgow’s ‘Glitterball’ - the city’s latest booziest & boujee-ist brunch

‘The Glitterball’ will be hosted at the insta-worthy underground events space in the city centre

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

Glasgow’s August House has launched ‘The Glitterball Brunch’ - a new monthly boozy brunch event in partnership with Absolut and Belvedere vodka.

The city centre haunt will host The Glitterball on the first Saturday of every month, in their brand new subterranean events space. Guests can choose from a variety of packages, starting from just £35, which include a welcome drink, brunch and three additional drinks. Each event will run from 1pm-5:30pm, with music provided by house and disco DJ Elisha.

Callum Young, General Manager at August House, said:“Since August House opened its doors in November last year, we’ve become a stylish sanctuary known for our Instagramable decor, tasty tipples and delicious pan-Asian small plates.

Most Popular

    “As a team of boozy brunch lovers who know how to throw a party we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to join us for The Glitterball Brunch from Saturday 1st of April.

    “After some delicious food, guests will be invited to join mystery guests on the dance floor, where they can enjoy beverages by Absolute and Belvedere, and boogie their way into the evening.”

    The Glitterball brunch features plenty of disco balls - making it the perfect locale for your next Insta post
    The Glitterball brunch features plenty of disco balls - making it the perfect locale for your next Insta post
    The Glitterball brunch features plenty of disco balls - making it the perfect locale for your next Insta post

    Early booking is recommended. Tickets can be purchased via the ticket link on Skiddle.

    Guest can choose between two packages:

    Absolut Angel Package:

    • 1x welcome cocktail by Absolut Vodka
    • 3x additional drinks tokens
    • 1x brunch dish

    Belvedere Baller Package:

    • 1x welcome cocktail from Belvedere Organic Infusions Vodka
    • 3x additional drinks tokens
    • 1x brunch dish

    Drinks include:

    • Prosecco
    • Mimosa
    • Absolute/Belvedere vodka + mixer (dependent on ticket type)
    • Glitterball spritz
    • House wine
    • Beer
    The Glitterball brunch goes down in August House on the first Saturday of every month
    The Glitterball brunch goes down in August House on the first Saturday of every month
    The Glitterball brunch goes down in August House on the first Saturday of every month

    Brunch options featured:

    Soft Shell Crab Benedict:Toasted english muffin, fried soft shell crab, poached eggs, old bay hollandaise, sweetcorn relish and coriander.

    OR

    Smashed Avocado (V) (VG on request):Toasted sourdough, poached eggs & chiu chow chilli oil

    OR

    Gianduja (V): Chocolate and hazelnut ganache, toasted brioche, banana, whipped cream.

    GlasgowBelvedereFood and Drink