‘The Glitterball’ will be hosted at the insta-worthy underground events space in the city centre

Glasgow’s August House has launched ‘The Glitterball Brunch’ - a new monthly boozy brunch event in partnership with Absolut and Belvedere vodka.

The city centre haunt will host The Glitterball on the first Saturday of every month, in their brand new subterranean events space. Guests can choose from a variety of packages, starting from just £35, which include a welcome drink, brunch and three additional drinks. Each event will run from 1pm-5:30pm, with music provided by house and disco DJ Elisha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Callum Young, General Manager at August House, said:“Since August House opened its doors in November last year, we’ve become a stylish sanctuary known for our Instagramable decor, tasty tipples and delicious pan-Asian small plates.

Most Popular

“As a team of boozy brunch lovers who know how to throw a party we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to join us for The Glitterball Brunch from Saturday 1st of April.

“After some delicious food, guests will be invited to join mystery guests on the dance floor, where they can enjoy beverages by Absolute and Belvedere, and boogie their way into the evening.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Glitterball brunch features plenty of disco balls - making it the perfect locale for your next Insta post

Early booking is recommended. Tickets can be purchased via the ticket link on Skiddle.

Guest can choose between two packages:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Absolut Angel Package:

1x welcome cocktail by Absolut Vodka

3x additional drinks tokens

1x brunch dish

Belvedere Baller Package:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1x welcome cocktail from Belvedere Organic Infusions Vodka

3x additional drinks tokens

1x brunch dish

Drinks include:

Prosecco

Mimosa

Absolute/Belvedere vodka + mixer (dependent on ticket type)

Glitterball spritz

House wine

Beer

The Glitterball brunch goes down in August House on the first Saturday of every month

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brunch options featured:

Soft Shell Crab Benedict:Toasted english muffin, fried soft shell crab, poached eggs, old bay hollandaise, sweetcorn relish and coriander.

OR

Smashed Avocado (V) (VG on request):Toasted sourdough, poached eggs & chiu chow chilli oil

Advertisement

Advertisement

OR