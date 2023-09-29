Glasgow city centre Wetherspoons set to open after £1.4 million refurbishment

The pub near Glasgow Central Station is set to open at the beginning of October

Glasgow city centre Wetherspoons The Sir John Moore is to reopen following a huge refurbishment and redevelopment which cost £1.4 million.

The premises have also been expanded after the development of two former shop units as the Argyle Street pub is to open its doors to Glaswegians once again on Friday, October 6 after the bar had been closed for two months.

Inside, the bar has been upgraded with there now being a larger customer area as well as new toilets being installed which has been a huge boost, creating 50 new jobs.

Sir John Moore Pub manager, Ross Henderson said: “The Sir John Moore is an extremely popular pub and this investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to offering our customers the best possible pub.

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Sir John Moore, and we are confident that they will be impressed by the refurbished and larger new-look pub.”