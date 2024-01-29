Glasgow Cocktail Week set to return to bars across the city in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year marks a new era for the festival with an all new interactive format, a brand new secret hub bar, events space, and bottle shop set to be revealed soon, alongside an ambitious city-wide cocktail takeover this Spring.

Glasgow Cocktail Week 2024 is set to be a landmark event, offering a blend of classic favourites and innovative programming to excite cocktail lovers. The introduction of a hub space will add an element set the stage for exclusive events and a memorable month for cocktail aficionados.

Returning for ten days this April (Friday 19 until Sunday 28 April 2024), Glasgow Cocktail Week will feature a diverse mix of sensational events and new venues across the city. To kick off the festivities, early bird tickets are now available until 3rd February before the full festival lineup is revealed.

The fun new format includes one choice of masterclass, complete with a cocktail included as part of this year’s ticket price (£10, £7.50 early bird), delivered at the central hub, as the festival looks to empower cocktail lovers with the knowledge to enjoy quality drinks at home.

Ticket holders will also once again access exclusive discounted cocktails and unlock Glasgow Cocktail Week menus with their wristbands at a host of top venues across the city. They’ll also be able to enjoy exclusive events and be the first to access festival announcements.

Handpicked for showcasing the city’s best bartenders, some of the city’s best bars will be back crafting exclusive drinks for guests to enjoy starting from £8.5 with a festival wristband. From the beautiful surroundings of Anchor Line, popular hangout, Finnieston, modern Scottish pub, The Gate, sky high venue VEGA to the new to the festival negroni/wine bar Malo, it’s one lineup not to be missed. A full schedule full of participating bars, immersive events, masterclasses and secret takeovers will be released next month.

A new tourism partnership with the city’s Regional Food Group, Experience Glasgow Food & Drink is also on the horizon with the festival to develop the first ever Glasgow Cocktail Trail with digital map, trail and website. Featuring over 20 of the city’s best bars, Glasgow’s best bartenders will be put on the map this Spring. Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser, Nicola Moir said: “This year, we’re shaking things up with a fresh format for Glasgow Cocktail Week that promises to deliver a bigger and unforgettable experience for all our cocktail fans and friends of the festival.

“We can’t wait to announce all our grand plans and the secret location of our brand new hub bar and events space.