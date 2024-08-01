Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new ‘dirty soda’ station has launched in the Glasgow City Centre crazy golf course

Crazy golf course, cocktail bar & graffiti house, Golf Fang Glasgow, has announced the launch of a brand new mix-it-yourself drinks menu and Summer Jam offer this season - perfect for keeping golf fans in the city swinging and sipping all season long.

Inspired by the boom of popularity in the USA, Golf Fang Glasgow has announced the launch of a Dirty Soda station at the bar, just in time for Summer. Dirty Soda is a cocktail-style drink consisting of a soft drink “spiked” with cream and flavoured syrups or fruit juices.

With a set menu of suggested combos that customers can choose from the menu, including the Cherry Popper (Coca Cola, Cherry Puree, Coconut Cream); the Brain Rave (Monster Mango Loco, Mango Puree, Pineapple Juice and Pomegranate); and the Sweet Treat (Dr Pepper, Vanilla, Strawberry Puree, Coconut Syrup and Cream). Customers also have the opportunity to mix custom drinks.

Available with or without alcohol, Golf Fang’s Dirty Sodas are the perfect way to chill the fang out on a red-hot weekend - or as an after-work treat midweek. Enjoy this unique drinks experience from just £5 or fancy making it boozy? Add your favourite alcohol for just £3! The deal runs weekly from Monday to Wednesday.

The exclusive Summer Jam deal offers a round of Golf Fang’s crazy golf for just £8.50 - available to anyone signed up via the Golf Fang newsletter. Expect 18 holes with bespoke art, DJs, street food & signature drinks, all housed inside a cathedral of graffiti.

Never doing themes by halves; Golf Fang offers an immersive & interactive experience, from a Jeremy Kyle inspired hole that looks like it was ripped right from the studio, to a life-sized teddy claw machine.

Located at 82 - 100 Lancefield St, G3 8JD, Golf Fang Glasgow is open till late every day of the week.

To unlock the exclusive Summer Jam deal, sign up to Golf Fang’s mailing list - bookings are now open. Visit https://golffang.co.uk/glasgow/ for more information.