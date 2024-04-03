Glasgow favourites El Perro Negro and Ka Pao collaborate for exclusive pop-up event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For one day only, on Sunday 21st April, Ka Pao will be taking over the El Perro Negro kitchen. Serving up a very special limited edition menu and culinary mash-up. Creating a one of a kind, unforgettable dining experience in Glasgow’s West End.

The collaboration and menu is the brainchild of Nick Watkins, Founder of El Perro Negro, and Sandy Browning, Executive Chef at Ka Pao. Their shared passion for innovation and commitment to using the finest ingredients has resulted in a menu that promises to ignite the taste buds of Glasgow's food enthusiasts.

The star of the menu will be the Ka Pao Fried Chicken Burger, featuring their much loved sticky and indulgent caramel fish sauce, roasted green chilli mayo and pickled banana chillies. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in Pork and Bone Marrow Stuffed Chicken Wings, glazed with an oyster glaze, a savoury delight that perfectly complements the bold flavours of the main dish.

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at £22pp. They are expected to sell out quickly and guests can anticipate an immersive dining experience that combines the very best of El Perro Negro and Ka Pao.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Sandy Browning said; “Collaborating with Nick and the El Perro Negro team has been a blast! We can’t wait for the event and for burger fans across Glasgow to get a taste of Ka Pao. It’s going to be a great day!

El Perro Negro Founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the takeover: “It’s brilliant to collaborate with Sandy and Ka Pao. The menu is a winner and we know that our customers are going to love it! Get booked in quickly to avoid disappointment!”

The El Perro Negro x Ka Pao pop-up event takes place at El Perro Negro, Woodlands Road on Sunday 21st April with three sittings available at 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm.

The event menu is priced at £22 and includes the exclusive limited edition Ka Pa Fried Chicken Burger and stuffed chicken wings.