New limited-edition Glasgow pop-up launch wine pairing with one of 'Glasgow's best burgers'
El Perro Negro are joining forces with a new wine brand to launch a new wine pairing with burgers no less - with the help of the brand’s newly appointed “Burger Sommelier”.
Available between 14th-17th March, diners can try the new dishes at Glasgow’s El Perro Negro (home of the UK’s Best Burger 2019), and London’s Black Bear Burger (runner up at the National Burger Awards 2024). Each burger will come with a free glass of Greasy Fingers wine; designed to 'cut through & complement deliciously greasy food.'
The new recipes include:
- Cacio e Pepe Double Smash Burger - two smashed beef patties, double burger cheese, marrow butter, cacio e pepe bechamel with cracked black pepper, pancetta crumb, grated pecorino and parmesan cheese. Paired with Greasy Fingers Luscious Red.
- Thai Fried Chicken Burger - fried chicken thigh with a soy, palm sugar and fish sauce glaze, asian dressed coriander and cabbage slaw, green curry mayo, crispy chicken skin, pickled red chilli and fresh coriander. Paired with Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay.
A nation-wide competition launched by Greasy Fingers in November invited applicants to apply for the role of the brand’s “Le Burger Sommelier”, to be in with a chance of getting to develop the recipes that specifically complement each wine.
The competition winner, who has won a year’s worth of burgers and Greasy Fingers wine, was burger lover and amateur-chef, Sam Gubbey from Dalston, East London. He was chosen with the help of two-time National Best Burger winning chef, Nick Watkins, and foodie filmmaker duo, Topjaw.
Nick Watkins, Founder of El Perro Negro, comments: “It's been great fun working with the Burger Sommelier to create some burgers that will complement Greasy Fingers wine. Some really bold, rich flavours going on, can’t wait to roll it out!”
