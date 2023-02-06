There was praise for one Celtic star in the aftermath of Sunday’s impressive win at St Johnstone.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull described Aaron Mooy as ‘unbelievable’ after he led his side to a 4-1 win at St Johnstone.

The Australian international continued his impressive form by scoring his side’s third goal at McDiarmid Park as they maintained their nine point lead at the top of the SPL table with a confident display on Sunday afternoon. After making a slow start to life with the club, the 32-year-old has shown his undoubted quality since returning from helping Australia reach the round of 16 at the World Cup Finals.

Aaron Mooy scored once again for Celtic in their win over St Johnstone.

Reflecting on Mooy’s increasing influence on Ange Postecoglou’s side, Turnbull praised the midfielder for his performances in recent weeks and admitted he was ‘really pleased’ for his team-mate.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s been unbelievable. He doesn’t enjoy doing these press conferences but he needs to stop playing so well. He’s been amazing since the World Cup especially. Getting a run in the team, he’s been unbelievable for us, chipping in with goals and assists and I am really pleased to have him.”

Turnbull rounded off the scoring in the win over Callum Davidson’s side as Celtic took another step closer to retaining their Scottish Premiership title on a difficult surface at McDiarmid Park.

The former Motherwell man was left frustrated by conceding a goal for the first time in seven games - but was happy to see his side come through what could have been an awkward test.

He said: “We started the game really well considering (the) tough pitch bobbling away. So to get the goals in the first-half to give us full control and that meant the second-half was about maintaining that and maintaining our levels and getting the three points.