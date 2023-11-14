Christmas officially comes to town this weekend at Glasgow Fort as the centre launches its seasonal celebrations that will run throughout November and December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Saturday November,18 until Friday December, 29 visitors to the centre will be able to enjoy festive delights at the Christmas Markets.

The markets will include a selection of food and drinks stalls with mini-Dutch pancakes, Yorkshire pudding wraps and hot churros all available – as well as the highly anticipated return of the Bavarian bar and swing grill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be accompanied by a funfair, complete with candy cane trampolines, a Big Wheel and funfair rides including a balloon ride as well as stalls selling craft gifts and decorations.

To mark the first weekend of December in festive style, Glasgow Fort will host a live DJ session on Saturday December, 2 in front of the newly relocated Zara store with additional entertainment including disco ball heads, mirror men dancers and a glow bot.

There will also be over £2500 worth of prizes from stores and restaurants based at the centre with top prizes including a £250 gift voucher and personal styling session at River Island, a £100 Next voucher and over 30 £20 vouchers to be won across Stack & Still, Wagamama’s and Frankie & Benny’s.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year and we’re excited to get underway with the festivities at the centre this weekend. We have a host of seasonal activities and celebrations to spread festive cheer and look forward to welcoming visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement