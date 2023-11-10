The Leith Collective will open their new shop showcasing the sustainable work of local artists and creatives in the Glasgow Fort tomorrow, November 11

Christmas is coming early to Glasgow as The Leith Collective opens its second sustainable fashion and homeware store in the city.

This means eco-conscious consumers can treat friends, family (and themselves) to all manner of stocking fillers, each lovingly crafted by local makers.

Located at Glasgow Fort and opening on Saturday, November 11, The Leith Collective will bring together creatives who share a passion to reuse, recycle, reclaim, and resell items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill.

From homeware and furniture to clothing, jewellery, toiletries, food and drink – the new store will showcase the work and wares of local artists, designers, makers and crafters of every kind.

The Leith Collective at Glasgow Fort is the fourth store from the award-winning Community Interest Company – joining one at Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre, as well as two Edinburgh stores at Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird.

Since opening, The Leith Collective has evolved, not just into successful retail spaces, but also into creative hubs, playing host to a range of inspiring events and workshops designed to support the local communities.

It also runs various projects throughout the year designed to tackle poverty in the community, such as the free school uniform exchange and the free winter coat exchange – both of which will be available at the new Glasgow Fort store.

Speaking ahead of the launch, founder Sara Thomson explained: “The people of Glasgow are more eco-conscious than ever and the demand is there for a more sustainable shopping experience. So, we’re opening our second store in the city just in time for the festive season.

"The Leith Collective at Glasgow Fort will be a completely single-use plastic free shop, and all featured artists will consider their environmental impact at every stage of their creative process. So now Glasgow shoppers can enjoy real peace of mind knowing their Christmas gifts won’t cost the earth.”

The Leith Collective at Glasgow Fort will provide a valuable platform for established and emerging eco-friendly makers, and applications are now open to any local craftspeople interested in having their work stocked in the store.

Applicants should email Sara Thomson at [email protected] with a brief description of their work, up to five photos, and a link to their website and social media if applicable.

Applications are welcome from artists based in Glasgow, the surrounding areas, or further afield.