Glasgow lager named 'best in Scotland' at World Beer Awards

The lager brand with brewery taprooms in Glasgow has been named the best in Scotland

Innis & Gunn lager has scooped gold in what has been dubbed the “Olympics of beer”, taking home two top gongs at The World Beer Awards - with Glasgow’s Tennents lager also netting an award.

Its Lager Beer was awarded ‘Gold’ in both the Country and Taste Categories, while ‘The Original’ from Innis and Gunn placed ‘Silver’ in the Taste category.

The top contest saw droves of brewers enter from all over the globe, with beers rated either ‘Gold Winner’, ‘Gold’, ‘Silver’ or Bronze’. Edinburgh-founded Innis & Gunn is the only Scots beer producer to scoop gold in the whole competition.

Innis & Gunn Lager, hailed for its zesty hops and naked golden oats, was one of just a small selection of Classic Pilsners from around the world to receive the top award. As well as being top Scot, Innis & Gunn beat big names from around the world including Estrella Damm, Madri, Stella, Becks, Chang and Heverlee, who all won ‘Silver’.

Touted as, ‘crisp, zesty and refreshing’ the Lager Beer is enjoyed by punters across the UK, mainland Europe and North America, being sold in hundreds of pubs and more than one thousand supermarkets.

Dougal Gunn Sharp founded the award-winning Innis & Gunn brewery in 2003 after he thought of brewing beer in whisky casks. His plan to bring original beer and original ideas to the world took off as he created a super-premium beer with deep, smooth and moreish flavour. He launched Innis & Gunn Lager in 2013 after pubs in Scotland asked him to brew a premium Scottish Lager.

“This is a very proud moment for our team but this recognition only confirms what we’ve always known; our lager is the best in Scotland, and it can compete with any in the world”, said the brewer and founder.

“Everyone who tries our beer is a convert. And more and more people are trying our beer every day, so the potential is huge. I hope that drinkers feel a sense of pride that something homegrown in Scotland can win against the most well known Premium Lagers in the world.”

The World Beer Awards 2024 final judging was held in Norwich and also included winners in style and design categories.

Winners in the Scotland category were:

Scotland Winner - Innis & Gunn Lager

Scotland’s Gold winners - Innis & Gunn Lager. Paolozzi Lager

Scotland’s Silver winner - Heverlee

Scotland’s Bronze winner - Tennent’s Lager

It comes as Innis & Gunn’s month-long takeover at the Mound is well underway as part of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the festival’s official beer partner, they are inviting visitors to the Mound to get a real taste of Scotland.

A line-up of local food and drink vendors, including Wanderers Kneaded Pizza, Mimi’s Bakehouse, Frank’s Backyard BBQ and Edinburgh Gin. Live music and performances have been entertaining punters on the Mound with Scottish trad music supergroup, Manran, kicking off an amazing programme of events with Fly Open Air DJ sets and speakeasy jazz sessions also on the bill.

Dougal added: “This has been an incredible month so far for Innis & Gunn, and we’re only halfway through. We look forward to welcoming thousands more Fringe-goers in the coming weeks to enjoy what is the Best in Scotland.”

You can view the full list of winners by clicking here.