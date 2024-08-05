Merchant City Police Box to open as Polish street food outlet selling £1 sandwiches

The Cheese Box opens today, serving Polish and Swiss melted cheese sandwiches straight from the wheel from the Merchant City Police Box

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Merchant City Police Box at the corner of 64 Wilson Street is set to become a Swiss / Polish street food outlet, opening today August 5.

Simply called ‘The Cheese Box’ - the new venture is operated by two life-long friends who hope to bring a ‘taste of the Alps’ to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the limited space, the menu is stripped back and simple - with just six sandwiches on offer in total. There are two Raclette (Swiss melted cheese) sandwiches, and four Zapiekanka (cheesy baguette) sandwiches. There will be one meat and one vegetarian raclette option, and two vegetarian baguettes. The menu will rotate monthly, with one sandwich being swapped out each month.

The new business will be one of very few places in the city where you can grab Raclette and Zapiekanka sandwiches, which are served straight from the cheese wheel onto bread before being served. The Cheese Box will also offer teas and coffees.

In their opening week, the Cheese Box will offer all sandwiches for just £1 to promote the new business while stocks last.

The Merchant City Police Box was previously used to sell falafel, but has been empty since 2018. | Colin Gilles

A previous outlet used to sell falafel from the Police Box on Wilson Street, but the Police Box has lay dormant since 2018 before being taken over by the Cheese Box.

This is second Police Box to reopen in the last month, following the opening of the ‘Wee Knob’ butter box at the Botanic Gardens.