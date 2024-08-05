Merchant City Police Box to open as Polish street food outlet selling £1 sandwiches
The Merchant City Police Box at the corner of 64 Wilson Street is set to become a Swiss / Polish street food outlet, opening today August 5.
Simply called ‘The Cheese Box’ - the new venture is operated by two life-long friends who hope to bring a ‘taste of the Alps’ to Glasgow.
Given the limited space, the menu is stripped back and simple - with just six sandwiches on offer in total. There are two Raclette (Swiss melted cheese) sandwiches, and four Zapiekanka (cheesy baguette) sandwiches. There will be one meat and one vegetarian raclette option, and two vegetarian baguettes. The menu will rotate monthly, with one sandwich being swapped out each month.
The new business will be one of very few places in the city where you can grab Raclette and Zapiekanka sandwiches, which are served straight from the cheese wheel onto bread before being served. The Cheese Box will also offer teas and coffees.
In their opening week, the Cheese Box will offer all sandwiches for just £1 to promote the new business while stocks last.
A previous outlet used to sell falafel from the Police Box on Wilson Street, but the Police Box has lay dormant since 2018 before being taken over by the Cheese Box.
This is second Police Box to reopen in the last month, following the opening of the ‘Wee Knob’ butter box at the Botanic Gardens.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.