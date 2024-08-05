Scotrail warn of major disruption on several lines amidst heavy rain from both Glasgow Central and Queen Street Station
Commuters should check their journeys along the Scotrail network to and from Glasgow today due to adverse weather conditions causing disruption
Scotrail have warned passengers to expect delays and disruption on several lines to and from Glasgow stations amidst heavy rain today.
Several ‘blanket emergency speed restrictions’ have been issued to rail lines, most of which are heading to the West coast as the West of Scotland is expected to see significant levels of rain today.
Commuters can expect extended journey times or alterations, and are advised to check over their entire journey before travelling.
Rail lines to be affected include:
- Queen St/Oban/Mallaig
- Glasgow Central/Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Carlisle
- Glasgow Central/Stranraer
- Glasgow Central/Largs/Ardrossan Harbour
- Glasgow Central/Ayr
