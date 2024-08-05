Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commuters should check their journeys along the Scotrail network to and from Glasgow today due to adverse weather conditions causing disruption

Scotrail have warned passengers to expect delays and disruption on several lines to and from Glasgow stations amidst heavy rain today.

Several ‘blanket emergency speed restrictions’ have been issued to rail lines, most of which are heading to the West coast as the West of Scotland is expected to see significant levels of rain today.

Commuters can expect extended journey times or alterations, and are advised to check over their entire journey before travelling.

Rail lines to be affected include:

Queen St/Oban/Mallaig

Glasgow Central/Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Carlisle

Glasgow Central/Stranraer

Glasgow Central/Largs/Ardrossan Harbour

Glasgow Central/Ayr