The Botanic Gardens Police Box opens today July 12, offering artisan butter, coffee and picnic boxes for sunny days in the Botanics

The World’s first ever ‘Butter Box’ from the creators of Wee Knob of Butter, Scotland’s leading premium butter brand, has opened its doors – or should they say, hatch – in Glasgow today (Friday 12 July).

The new ‘store’ and retail concept is housed in a transformed vintage police box, formerly housing Falafel 2 Go, and is aptly named the Butter Box.

The tiny space, which is just four feet squared inside, marks the first time Wee Knob of Butter will be retailed from a permanent space since its launch in 2021.

Until now, the butter brand has retailed online, in select independent grocery stores and at Scottish farmer’s market. Located in the West End at the entrance to the Glasgow Botanic Gardens, the bright blue Butter Box will offer up a wide range of produce, including the full range of Wee Knob to take home – all six flavours, as well as a selection of Wee Knob pastries, gelato and coffee.

For picnic lovers looking to take in the beauty of the Botanics, the Butter Box will also offer up Picnic Boxes bursting with a selection of meats, cheeses and dips – and of course, butter.

For something sweet, customers can choose from fresh fruit boxes finished with locally sourced cream from Park Farm, East Kilbride.

Wee Knob co-founder, Jules Bal, said, “We are thrilled to open Scotland’s first Butter Box, which marks the next step in Wee Knob’s journey. The Butter Box provides a dedicated space for our customers and butter enthusiasts to explore and enjoy our produce, whether that’s in the form of our take-home butter batons or through sampling one of our curated Wee Knob picnic boxes.

“Like Wee Knob, the Butter Box is a bit of fun and all about doing things differently. We can’t wait to engage directly with our customers, offering them an opportunity to experience our butter in a truly unique setting – in the beautiful surroundings of the Botanic Gardens.”

The Wee Knob will open The Butter Box at the Botanic Gardens Police Box at the Botanic Gardens Police Box. | Contributed

In recent months the brand has experienced rapid growth, including tripling the size of its team and doubling its annual turnover.

The new venture is part of Wee Knob’s expansion plans and marks its first foray into bricks-and-mortar retail. Wee Knob is a premium butter brand known for its rich, creamy texture and high-quality locally sourced Scottish ingredients.

Since its launch in 2021, the brand has quickly become a favourite among butter aficionados, offering a range of products that cater to diverse culinary needs.

The Butter Box will open today (Friday 12th July) from 9am until 4pm, offering its first wave of customers half price coffee all weekend. From Monday, the box will be open 7 days a week from 9am-4pm.