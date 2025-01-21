Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The restaurant has teased their opening at the corner of West Regent Street and West Nile Street

Glasgow city centre will be welcoming a new addition later this year as Leopardo Pizza will be opening on West Nile Street.

Signs have appeared outside the former premises of Doner Haus which tease the restaurants opening. One of the signs on the window says: "Glasgow Fort's favourite pizza is coming to town!

“Neapolitan style pizzas, loaded fries, cocktails, beers.”

We previously reported on the closure of Doner Haus on the corner of West Regent Street and West Nile Street which closed its doors in April after seven years in the city centre. The restaurant was a hit with locals as they served up authentic Berlin kebabs, currywurst and steins of German beer.

The pizza restaurant currently only have one spot in Glasgow which is at The Fort which was opened back in September 2022. We previously reported about Leopardo Pizza opening at The Fort which was created by the same Glasgow-based team behind the popular Bread Meats Bread burger restaurants.

As always, we will keep you updated with the latest openings and closures in and around Glasgow.