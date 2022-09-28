Bread meats Bread to open Leopardo Pizza restaurant at Glasgow Fort

The pizzeria will open in the Glasgow Fort tomorrow, September 29.

Visitors to Glasgow Fort will soon be able to indulge in Neapolitan-style pizza, as Leopardo Pizza is set to open its doors on September 29.

Leopardo Pizza has been created by the same Glasgow-based team behind the popular Bread Meats Bread burger restaurants across Glasgow. The pizzeria will be offering up ‘leopard-spotted’ crusted pizzas, cooked in specially imported Italian ovens.

With weekly specials, diners can choose from a range of pizzas, including ‘Leopardo Da Vinci’, ‘Angry Chicken’, and ‘Parma Pizzas’ starting from £8.50.

The restaurant will also offer a selection of specially created cocktails, such as their ‘strawberry cornetto’ and ‘ferrero rocher.’

As well as having ‘insta-worthy’ food and interiors, the family-friendly eatery will feature an outdoor seating area where diners can enjoy their meals in a traditional alfresco-style.

Anyone visiting the new pizzeria within the first two weeks of opening will be able to get 20% discount off their bill if they choose to go for a second visit.

One of the pizzas on offer at the new restaurant at Glasgow Fort.

Centre director at Glasgow Fort, Phil Goodman, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Leopardo Pizza to Glasgow Fort. Bread Meats Bread has been with us since 2019 and the team there has created a fantastic customer experience over the past three years - we have no doubt our visitors will love their new offering too.

“The opening of Leopardo Pizza not only adds to an already great line-up of restaurants at the centre, it has also created a number of new job opportunities. We wish the team the best of luck for their opening day on Thursday.”

Leopardo Pizza can be found next door to Bread Meats Bread and is open 11:30am - 9:30pm, Sunday through Thursday - and 11:30am - 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

The pizzeria joins Glasgow Fort’s existing line-up of independent food and drink brands, which includes Stack & Still, MacTassos, Monterey Jacks, Oli’s, and Tinderbox.