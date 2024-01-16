A popular Scottish pizza brand will be handing out free pizza slices next week – here’s everything you need to know.

Civerinos will be giving away free slices from 11am to 12.30pm next Tuesday (23 January) to celebrate the launch of its first ever permanent student discount.

All pizza lovers need to do is download the Civerinos app and show it at either the Forrest Road or Finnieston venues to claim their free slice.

Discerning foodies can choose between slices of margherita, vegan margherita or pepperoni pizza - and they’re the size of your head.

A permanent 20% discount will also be up for grabs from today - available at all four sites: Finnieston, Forrest Road, Hunter Square and Portobello.

Owner Michele Civiera, who opened the brand’s first Glasgow venue in the West End last year, says that the offers are his way of giving back.

He said: “Students in Edinburgh have been such a huge part of the Civerinos story. This is our way of saying thanks to them for their continued support, while saying welcome to Civerinos to the students of Glasgow. We can’t wait to welcome die-hard pizza fans old and new through our doors.

“As well as the free slices, students will be surprised with discounts on the app all year round. When you’ve been doom scrolling for a few hours, who wouldn’t want to be interrupted with some discounted pizza?

“We know students have tight budgets, so we want to do something, so hopefully freebies and discounts will do.”

Michele bootstrapped Civerinos original Italian-dining room venue at Hunter Square, just by Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, with the sale of his rare sneaker collection and car. In the eight years since, the venture has gone from strength to strength with two Edinburgh venues inspired by NY pizza joints on Forrest Road and Portobello Promenade, as well as the new Finnieston venue.

The brand recently launched its popular ‘Thugslice’ events; a weekly 'all you can eat' special offer, where attendees can claim unlimited margarita, vegan margarita and pepperoni slices for £10.