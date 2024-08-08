Glasgow pizza venue and cocktail bar to open two premises in Merchant City soon

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:08 GMT
The two venues will open in the Merchant City soon

A West End pizzeria and vodka bar are set to open in the Merchant City.

Sano Pizza and Vodka Wodka will both open in separate sites in the Merchant City soon.

The firm said Sano has now completed a "first-class refurbishment and are welcoming new customers”.

Sano is now open on Bell Street and focuses on "authentic Neapolitan pizza, using the finest traditional ingredients sourced from Italy" - the unit will also operate a pizza slice van in the central square, with takeaway available from a counter facing onto Bell Street.

Sano takes over the former Bar Square at the junction of Bell Street and Candleriggs, while Vodka Wodka will open in the former Beer Café on Candleriggs.

Vodka Wodka is currently seeing a full refurbishment on Candleriggs, and hopes to open in the beginning of / mid-September. The vodka bar first opened their popular venue on Ashton Lane back in 2001.

