Glasgow pizza venue and cocktail bar to open two premises in Merchant City soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The two venues will open in the Merchant City soon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West End pizzeria and vodka bar are set to open in the Merchant City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sano Pizza and Vodka Wodka will both open in separate sites in the Merchant City soon. Sano Pizza offers ‘authentic Neapolitan pizza, using the finest traditional ingredients sourced from Italy’,

The firm said Sano has now completed a "first-class refurbishment and are welcoming new customers”.

Sano is now open on Bell Street and focuses on "authentic Neapolitan pizza, using the finest traditional ingredients sourced from Italy" - the unit will also operate a pizza slice van in the central square, with takeaway available from a counter facing onto Bell Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sano takes over the former Bar Square at the junction of Bell Street and Candleriggs, while Vodka Wodka will open in the former Beer Café on Candleriggs.

Vodka Wodka is currently seeing a full refurbishment on Candleriggs, and hopes to open in the beginning of / mid-September. The vodka bar first opened their popular venue on Ashton Lane back in 2001.