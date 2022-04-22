Eighty-Eight to open new city centre restaurant Scamp

The new restaurant will open in the city centrelater this year.

The team behind popular small plates restaurant, Eighty Eight, will open a new resturant, Scamp.

Locted at 26a Renfield Street, which was previously home to Charcoals Indian restaurant, they’re currently hiring a team for Scamp.

Posting on social media, they wrote: "Did you know we're opening a brand new restaurant this year?

"Introducing Scamp, our latest venture, and we're looking for the perfect team! We’re looking for passionate people to join the Scamp team.

"We’re hiring chefs and front of house of all levels, so if you’re looking for an exciting new opportunity, we’d love to hear from you." Anyone who is interested can email their CV to [email protected]