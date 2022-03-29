Over two years in the making, the expansive space is split over two floors, complete with a 120 cover restaurant mezzanine, an outside terrace and a stylish café bar serving up colourful cuisine and exotic drinks.
Located in West End in the former Hyde cocktail bar, Rickshaw & Co will offer a modern perspective on street food from the bustling food markets of India and Bangladesh.
Taking inspiration from their childhood and travels, co-owners, Tushar Ahmed and Gulshan Soni want to bring the amazing flavours, colours and culture of India to create a new casual dining experience in Glasgow.
‘Way of life’
Speaking about the upcoming launch, Tushar Ahmed, said: “Street food is a way of life in India. From roadside rickshaws to local specialities, our team is working hard to create a space where you soak up the feelings, aromas and flavours from Bombay to Dhaka.
“Whether you want to enjoy a savoury snack or a cocktail, to street style fuchka - the most popular item from the roadside of India, our all-day contemporary menu offers a mouth-watering discovery of dishes and something for everyone.
“We promise we’ll take you on a journey at Rickshaw & Co. From the moment you enter our bold interiors to the sensory explosion of our small plates, we’re excited to launch our vision later this spring.”
The team at Rickshaw & Co are also on the lookout for talented people to join their team. They’re looking to bring 20 new jobs to the area with their debut opening.
Rickshaw is located at 9 - 17 Patrick Bridge Street and will open later this spring, seven days a week. Follow on social: @rickshawandco or head to www.rickshawandco.com to stay updated.