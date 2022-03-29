A new restaurant and bar, Rickshaw and Co, is set to bring Indian roadside café culture to Glasgow’s West End with the opening of its debut venue next month.

Over two years in the making, the expansive space is split over two floors, complete with a 120 cover restaurant mezzanine, an outside terrace and a stylish café bar serving up colourful cuisine and exotic drinks.

Located in West End in the former Hyde cocktail bar, Rickshaw & Co will offer a modern perspective on street food from the bustling food markets of India and Bangladesh.

Taking inspiration from their childhood and travels, co-owners, Tushar Ahmed and Gulshan Soni want to bring the amazing flavours, colours and culture of India to create a new casual dining experience in Glasgow.

‘Way of life’

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Tushar Ahmed, said: “Street food is a way of life in India. From roadside rickshaws to local specialities, our team is working hard to create a space where you soak up the feelings, aromas and flavours from Bombay to Dhaka.

“Whether you want to enjoy a savoury snack or a cocktail, to street style fuchka - the most popular item from the roadside of India, our all-day contemporary menu offers a mouth-watering discovery of dishes and something for everyone.

“We promise we’ll take you on a journey at Rickshaw & Co. From the moment you enter our bold interiors to the sensory explosion of our small plates, we’re excited to launch our vision later this spring.”

The team at Rickshaw & Co are also on the lookout for talented people to join their team. They’re looking to bring 20 new jobs to the area with their debut opening.