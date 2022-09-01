Glasgow restaurant named best in Scotland at annual awards

A Glasgow restaurant has been named best in Scotland at the 2022 Scottish Bar & Pub Awards.

The annual Scottish Bar & Pub Awards took place in Glasow at the end of August, and saw a range of businesses across the country win awards in categories such as best dog-friendly bar, best whisky bar and the best live music venue.

Glsgow businesses did very well, and one picked up the best restaurant in Scotland accolade - just nine months after opening.

Ga Ga in Partick, which was opened late last year and is owned by the team behind The Thornwood and Julie’s Kopitiam.

Posting about their awards on socials, the team said: “We won! BEST RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR! This is such a massive buzz for us in our first 9 months, it’s taken a lot of hard work and positivity from our magnificent team. Woke up with the biggest smiles on our faces today!”

Ga Ga serves an exciting South East Asian inspired menu drawn up by Julie Lin which draws on her in-depth knowledge of Asian cooking from her Malaysian mother, and is open for brunch, lunch and dinner. Behind the bar there are creative cocktails and the restaurant is located in the former site of 6 Degrees North on Dumbarton Road.

The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards are Scotland’s longest running licensed trade awards, and celebrate the industry’s rising stars, community led initiatives and creative forces which drive the nation’s best venues.