Winners announced for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022 - and 12 are in Glasgow
Scotland’s finest bars and pubs have been revealed at a glitzy awards ceremony for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022 in Glasgow.
Hundreds of Scotland’s licenced trade gathered together to celebrate their achievements, enjoying entertainment from Abba MANIA.
Crowning the nation’s most loved pubs, the prestigious event saw over 27 venues and individuals pick up the coveted awards from up and down the country including Glasgow’s Ga Ga, Troon’s The Fox and Edinburgh’s Black Ivy and Virgin Hotels.
Most Popular
Organiser Susan Young said: “It’s been another incredible year for the annual Scottish Bar and Pub Awards as we’ve recognised some of the most creative, hard-working and beloved venues in the country. Following a difficult few years for the licensed trade, it’s fantastic to see so many venues dedicate their time to staff training, inventive menus and new initiatives.
“From Inverness to Dundee, Troon to Uddingston, this year’s winners have gone above and beyond to provide exemplary customer service, create new cocktails or champion their local live music scene. I’d like to give a special mention and warmest congratulations to our DRAM Lifetime Achievement Award winner Colin Blair from Buzzworks and Inspirational Woman of the Year, Giovanna Eusebi from Eusebi Deli - they are two worthy winners and a credit to our industry. Congratulations everyone and thanks for once again helping us shine a spotlight on Scotland’s best venues.”
In their 27th year the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards, dubbed the hospitality Oscars, spotlight Scotland’s licensed trade and independent operators, rewarding the country’s most loved venues. Finalists are shortlisted from an online vote open to the public, with over 3500 votes cast this year and visited by an esteemed panel of judges to crown the final winners.
The awards recognise everything from Kopparberg’s New Pub of the Year, Hi Spirits Best Live Music Venue and even Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year. The winners were announced from amongst 75 finalists at last night’s glittering awards ceremony at the Doubletree Hilton Glasgow Central, as Scotland’s finest bar and pub operators came together to celebrate a bumper year.
Glasgow’s bar and pub scene cleaned up at the awards, with local institutions like The Piper Whisky Bar taking home Benromach’s Whisky Bar of the Year, and the East End’s Palais Bar claiming the coveted prize of the night, the Sunday Mail Pub of the Year. West End mainstays Eusebi Deli won the Stoli Sustainability Award while Scoop Restaurants, operators of world-renowned venues Ka Pao and Ox and Finch, won Independent Operator of the Year.
The awards are Scotland’s longest running licensed trade awards, and celebrate the industry’s rising stars, community led initiatives and creative forces which drive the nation’s best venues.
The 2022 Scottish Bar & Pub award winners
DRAM Lifetime Achievement Award
Colin Blair (Buzzworks)
Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year
Black Ivy, Edinburgh
Aro Procurement Customer Service Award
The Huxley, Edinburgh
Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year
The Piper Whisky Bar, Glasgow
Deanston Whisky Guru 2022
Matt MacPherson, The Malt Room, Inverness
William Grant Bar Apprentice 2022
Gavin Lidbury, The Finnieston
Contribution to the Industry Award 2022
Jim Hamilton
Hi-Spirits Best Live Music Venue 2022
Box Bar & Club, Glasgow
Hospo TalentManager of the Year 2022
Matt Colligan, Bier Halle
Hungrrr Technology Adopter 2022
Scoop Restaurant Group, Glasgow
Inspirational Woman of the Year 2022
Giovanna Eusebi, Eusebi Deli
Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year
Ga Ga, Glasgow
Kopparberg New Bar of the Year
The Fox, Troon
Licensee of the Year
John Black, The Fort, Dundee
Award for Success
Paul Stevenson, Paesano
Molinari Casual Dining Award 2022
Caffe Parma, Glasgow
Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year
Kelvingrove Café, Glasgow
Buzzworks & Montpeliers
Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year
Matt MacPherson, The Malt Room
Old Tom Gin Hotel Bar of the Year
Virgin Hotels, The Commons Club, Edinburgh
Pernod Ricard Best Late Night Venue
Why Not Nightclub, Edinburgh
Scottish Bar & Pub Awards Community Pub of the Year
Clippens Inn, Linwood
Stoli Sustainability Award
Eusebi, Glasgow
Independent Operator of the Year
Jonathan MacDonald
Scoop Restaurant Group, Glasgow
The Busker Cocktail Bar of the Year
Lido, Troon
Scottish Hospitality Group Special Recognition Award 2022
David Cochrane, HIT
Scottish Bar & Pub Awards Team of the Year
Lisini, Uddingston
Sunday Mail Pub of the Year
The Palais, Glasgow
For more information visit the awards website.