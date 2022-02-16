Glasgow now has two Michelin Star restaurants, as Unalome by Graeme Cheevers was awarded one star and Cail Bruich retained their one star.
Two Glasgow restaurants - Celentano’s and Ka Pao - were awarded Bib Gourmands in the 2022 Guide, a first for both.
In total there are 16 Glasgow restaurants mentioned in the 2022 Guide, these range from fine dining to every day eateries, and the awards include stars, bib gourmands and plates.
Glasgow restaurants in the 2022 Michelin Guide
- Hanoi Bike Shop
- Ubiquitous Chip
- Ka Pao
- Cail Bruich
- Number 16
- Stravagin
- Brett
- Ox and Finch
- Unalome by Graeme Cheevers
- The Gannet
- Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or
- Gamba
- Monadh Kitchen
- Celentano’s
- Bilson Eleven
- Julie’s Kopitiam
What do the different Michelin awards mean?
According to Michelin, Michelin Stars are awarded for the quality of their food based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.
A Bib Gourmand (named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man) is awarded for good quality and good value cooking.
A Michelin Plate indicates that the restaurant has quality food.
Other mentions are notable for their local flavours and can include street food.