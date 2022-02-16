The Michelin Guide for 2022 is available now, and there are a whole host of Glasgow restaurants mentioned.

Glasgow now has two Michelin Star restaurants, as Unalome by Graeme Cheevers was awarded one star and Cail Bruich retained their one star.

Two Glasgow restaurants - Celentano’s and Ka Pao - were awarded Bib Gourmands in the 2022 Guide, a first for both.

In total there are 16 Glasgow restaurants mentioned in the 2022 Guide, these range from fine dining to every day eateries, and the awards include stars, bib gourmands and plates.

Glasgow restaurants in the 2022 Michelin Guide

Hanoi Bike Shop

Ubiquitous Chip

Ka Pao

Cail Bruich

Number 16

Stravagin

Brett

Ox and Finch

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

The Gannet

Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or

Gamba

Monadh Kitchen

Celentano’s

Bilson Eleven

Julie’s Kopitiam

What do the different Michelin awards mean?

According to Michelin, Michelin Stars are awarded for the quality of their food based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

A Bib Gourmand (named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man) is awarded for good quality and good value cooking.

A Michelin Plate indicates that the restaurant has quality food.