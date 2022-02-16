Glasgow restaurant Unalome by Graeme Cheevers awarded Michelin Star in 2022 Guide

The west end restaurant is the first solo venture from the chef.

Glasgow has another Michelin star restaurant, as Unalome by Graeme Cheevers has been awarded one star in the 2022 Michelin Guide.

The 2022 Michelin Stars are announced today, 16 February, after the Bib Gourmands and special awards which were revealed last week and yesterday (Tuesday 15 February).

The restaurant joins Cail Bruich, which was the first Glasgow restaurant in over 10 years to gain a star. The accolade was given in 2021, and the last Michelin Star restaurant in the city was Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis at One Devonshire Gardens.

Award-winning chef, Graeme Cheevers announced he was going to open Unalome on the site where The Sisters restaurant once was in late 2020.

Graeme has had a hugely successful career with Geoffrey Smeddle at fine dining restaurant Étain, Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond and the luxury Isle of Eriska Hotel.

Unalome’s food was described as “bold, classically inspired dishes” by the guide.

The Glenturret Lalique restaurant also gained a Michelin Star for the first time in the 2022 Guide.

Speaking ahead of opening Unalome, Cheevers made clear his ambition to win a Michelin Star.

He said: “There is nowhere else I would rather launch my own restaurant than in my home city of Glasgow.

"It is scary going solo, but I feel like I’m now at a point in my career where I’m ready and I have the confidence and experience to take it forward and make it a success.

“Unalome will be a dining experience unlike anything else you’ll find in the city. But, it will also be accessible and relaxed so that everyone can come and enjoy it.

"I don’t want it to be an occasion restaurant – I want people to visit again and again and experience something slightly different every time.

“We’re hitting the ground running and have high hopes to achieve Glasgow’s first Michelin star since 2004 within our first year.

"To follow the successes of Andrew Fairlie or Gordon Ramsay in Glasgow would be incredible. I can’t wait to get started.”