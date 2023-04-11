Glasgow shopping centre to welcome new independent restaurant

A welcome new addition to Silverburn’s food selection

Independent Ayrshire-based restaurant group Kitchen 77 will debut its latest concept Stàilinn Scottish Kitchen in Silverburn this Spring.

The group already owns four venues in Ayrshire which include Arthur Street Kitchen, Drunken Coo Steakhouse, Hollybush Inn and Stage Door Cafe.

It shall be their first venture in Glasgow but they will continue to serve the freshest Scottish produce from breakfast to dinner.

Glasgow's Silverburn was opened in 2007 and currently consists of 125 retail and leisure units including big names such as Next, Marks & Spencer and TK Maxx. It has been sold by a joint venture between Hammerson and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to Henderson Park.

Stàilinn Scottish Kitchen becomes the latest eatery at the shopping centre in the Southside of Glasgow after the opening of The Real Greek at Silverburn in March.

Owner and Head Chef at Kitchen 77 Chris Steele cannot wait to get started saying, “We’ve built a strong reputation across Ayrshire but with big ambitions for further growth, it’s a really exciting time to open in Glasgow. The countdown is on to opening day in just a matter of weeks with the final preparations ongoing. We truly can’t wait to welcome our first guests of new and familiar faces to our brand new restaurant concept.”