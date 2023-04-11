Glasgow shopping centre to welcome new independent restaurant

Independent Ayrshire-based restaurant group Kitchen 77 will debut its latest concept Stàilinn Scottish Kitchen in Silverburn this Spring.
The group already owns four venues in Ayrshire which include Arthur Street Kitchen, Drunken Coo Steakhouse, Hollybush Inn and Stage Door Cafe.
It shall be their first venture in Glasgow but they will continue to serve the freshest Scottish produce from breakfast to dinner.
Stàilinn Scottish Kitchen becomes the latest eatery at the shopping centre in the Southside of Glasgow after the opening of The Real Greek at Silverburn in March.
Owner and Head Chef at Kitchen 77 Chris Steele cannot wait to get started saying, “We’ve built a strong reputation across Ayrshire but with big ambitions for further growth, it’s a really exciting time to open in Glasgow. The countdown is on to opening day in just a matter of weeks with the final preparations ongoing. We truly can’t wait to welcome our first guests of new and familiar faces to our brand new restaurant concept.”
Silverburn will also be delighted to welcome a new restaurant with General Manager David Pierotti also excited about the opening of Stàilinn Scottish Kitchen saying, “Glasgow has an enviable dining scene and our diverse offering provides opportunity for international and independent brands all under one roof. Over the past five months alone we’ve welcomed two new restaurants to our Winter Garden with Döner Shack and The Real Greek. We look forward to launching Stàilinn at Silverburn and providing our guests with even more choice during their visit.”