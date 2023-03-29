Register
Southside Springtime Festival Melting Pot x Heverlee announce line-up featuring Glasgow DJs

The Southside spring-time festival announced their line-up of Glasgow’s home-grown artists and international

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST

With just over five weeks until the unmissable return of Melting Pot to Queen’s Park Recreation Ground, organisers have today revealed the lineup for the popular Heverlee stage.

Located in the Heverlee Tent, the Heverlee Stage will bring together some of the best talent in electronic music in Scotland and beyond served up alongside ice cool pints of its premium pilsner lager.

Held over the May Bank holiday weekend (May 6 and May 7), Melting Pot features an array of incredible Scottish talent including acclaimed DJ and producer Austin Ato, whose colourful and pulsing selections are sure to create the perfect festival vibe.

    Saturday - May 6

    Line-up:

    • Austin Ato
    • Billy Woods
    • Bonzai Bonner B2B Junglehussi
    • Queer History of Dance Music
    • Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble (full live band)

    A regular on EHFM radio, Austin has also graced stages all over the world as well as releasing on labels including Phonica and Classic. Glasgow’s Mr Disco, the original Melting Pot resident and man behind the notorious Supermax parties, Billy Woods, also joins the Saturday lineup, bringing an up-tempo mix of disco, Italo, and funk to the party.

    You can expect an electric atmosphere when two of Glasgow’s most respected DJs, Bonzai Bonner and Junglehussi,play a special back to back set. Clydebuilt Radio regulars, Queer History of Dance Music, will also be on hand on Saturday with a broad selection of feel-good tunes.

    Saturday will also see Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble play live with a full band on the Heverlee stage. Formed following the sell out album ‘With Love, From Glasgow’ released last year, Rebecca has gathered an ensemble of world class musicians.

    The Melting Pot Springtime festival revealed their line-up today! (Pic: Cameron Brisbane)
    Sunday - May 7

    Line-up:

    • Gloss
    • David Barbarossa
    • Miss Cosmix
    • Pleasure Pool (live)
    • Shy One
    • Sofay

    The good times continue into the Sunday (May 7) with more home-grown talent delivering an unforgettable music experience on the Heverlee Stage, including Glasgow-based DJ and producer, Gloss who is a rising star not to be missed.

    Revered rhythm selector, David Barbarossa is also confirmed to play the Heverlee Tent on Sunday, alongside Glasgow party starters and soon to be household names, Pleasure Pool who recently released their stunning debut LP ‘Love Without Illusion’ on Optimo Music.

    Miss Cosmix, who co-runs the popular Rush club night, will bring high energy techno and house vibes to the stage, while NTS Radio regular Sofay is sure to turn heads with her diverse and grooving selections.Completing the Sunday lineup is one of the scene’s most respected selectors from London,Shy One. Living and breathing the eclecticism and diversity of her DJ sets and productions, expect a performance filled with flair and grit.

    Mark Mackechnie, Festival Director, said:Melting Pot are happy to continue developing our events in the southside of Glasgow with our sponsor of 4 years, Heverlee. This year sees a real development in the Heverlee Tent both in terms of programming and how the space will look and sound.

    “One of the emerging selectors for this year, Shy One is joining us from London while local girl Rebecca Vasmant brings her 7 piece jazz band to the party fresh from a sell out UK tour. Add to this a local line up that shows the strength and diversity of local talent in the city.”

    Melting Pot takes place at Queens Park Recreation Ground on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

    For more information and to see the full lineup, visit the Melting Pot website.

