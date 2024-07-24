Glasgow Wine Bars: 12 of the best wine bars to visit in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th May 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 12:50 BST

These are some of our favourite places to enjoy a glass of wine in the city

We’ve put together a list of some of the best bars in Glasgow to enjoy a glass of wine no matter what your prefered tipple is or the occasion.

From local neighbourhood favourties to some of the city’s best known trendy bars - Glasgow has a varied range of choice when it comes to deciding where to head to for a drink.

Whether you prefer a Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel or Grenache we’ve got you covered with some of the best places in the city to enjoy a glass of vino.

Glasgow has a great selection of bars where the wine compliments the food as well as spots that you can simply enjoy a drink in decorative surroundings and relax.

Enjoy wine tasting at Corke & Caske in the heart of Glasgow's West End. They have an in-store bar which will take you on a journey.

1. Corke & Caske

Enjoy wine tasting at Corke & Caske in the heart of Glasgow's West End. They have an in-store bar which will take you on a journey. | Corke & Caske

Head upstairs to the bar in the Chip and sample their award-winning wine list.

2. Ubiquitous Chip

Head upstairs to the bar in the Chip and sample their award-winning wine list. | Ubiquitous Chip

Stylish wine bar Brett is the perfect place to enjoy a few drinks accompanied by some delicious food. Sit at the kitchen counter which is a great spot to watch their chefs work.

3. Brett

Stylish wine bar Brett is the perfect place to enjoy a few drinks accompanied by some delicious food. Sit at the kitchen counter which is a great spot to watch their chefs work. | Brett

Curious Liquids can be found on Kilmarnock Road and are a friendly neighbourhood wine and beer bar.

4. Curious Liquids

Curious Liquids can be found on Kilmarnock Road and are a friendly neighbourhood wine and beer bar. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBarsFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.