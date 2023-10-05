In Pictures: A look inside Flight Club, Glasgow’s newest bar on George Square

Register
By Declan McConville, Kaitlin Wraight
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST

Glasgow’s newest bar is set to open this weekend as Flight Club will open its doors to the public on Friday, October.

Housed in the former tax hall, there were loads of heritage feature pieces that Flight Club was able to show off having first acquired the building five years ago.

They have always loved the idea of having a venue in Glasgow due to the vibrancy and buzz of the city.

Flight club merges the heritage of darts which is the pub and fairground and fuses it together which can be seen in this oche.

It is hoped that Flight Club will be a warm welcoming space for people whether you fancy heading in with your mates or having a quiet drink.

There is a nod to local references such as ‘Are ye dancin?’

Upstairs in Flight Club which would be a great space to hold a private event.

