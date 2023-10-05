In Pictures: A look inside Flight Club, Glasgow’s newest bar on George Square
Flight Club is on the corner of North Frederick Street and George Street
Glasgow’s newest bar is set to open this weekend as Flight Club will open its doors to the public on Friday, October.
Housed in the former tax hall, there were loads of heritage feature pieces that Flight Club was able to show off having first acquired the building five years ago.
They have always loved the idea of having a venue in Glasgow due to the vibrancy and buzz of the city.
