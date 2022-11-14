The team behind Six by Nico are set to open a new bakery in the west end.

Work has started on Valaria patisserie, which is located on the site of the former Vodafone shop on Byres Road. The shop was taken on by Nico Simeone, and had temporary frontage showing it was to become Joos, a juice bar. The frontage had a web address that directed people to the chef’s HOME-X website - the e-commerce arm of the Simeone business.

It now seems the plans for Joos have changed, as the new frontage on the shop shows it’s being turned into Valaria - a patisserie and bakery. Drawings from Burns Design, submitted to the council, show the new shop front and design. These include a faux floral display, awning and vinyl graphics on the windows.

Nico has become a well known Glasgow chef thanks to the success of Six by Nico restaurants, which have a themed tasting menu that changes every six weeks. There are two restaurants in Glasgow along with his charitable eatery Beat6, which raises money for the Beatson cancer centre. Nico also had 111 by Nico on Cleveden Road in the west end, but in 2020 he signed this over to Modou - a chef he’d trained up from a kitchen porter. Now know as 111 by Modou, the restaurant offers an extensive tasting menu as well as a new guest chef series.

The shop looked like it was going to be a new juice bar