Glasgow's Best Cocktails: The eight best cocktail bars in Glasgow for a Margarita

Margarita’s are one of the best cocktails you can buy in Glasgow - it’s a classic, and when it’s done
Whether you want to enjoy your drink in a boujee cocktail bar or a laidback cantina, GlasgowWorld has you covered with the very best food and drink you can find in the city.
Take a look below as we explore the very best margarita’s you can find in Glasgow.
1. El Santo - 84 Miller Street
El Santo offers an incredible margarita from their secret bar on Miller Street. | El Santo
2. Mezcal - 104 Hope Street
Another popular Mexican spot in the city centre, make sure you book your space at the Hope Street cocktail cantina, as it gets super busy - particularly around the weekend. | Contributed
3. El Jefe's - 1170 Argyle Street
El Jefe's have a massive range of Margarita's here in Glasgow - from cucumber to spicy to banana & honey - if you're a marg fan, there's no better place for you. | El Jefe's
4. La Masa Taco Bar - 26 Renfield Street
The spicy margarita out of La Masa is the best we've had in Glasgow - alongside some pretty great scran too, you can't go wrong. | Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.