The Merchant City is set to welcome a new Mexican restaurant and bar

Glasgow’s Merchant City is set to see a new Mexican street food restaurant and bar offering ‘tequila and tacos’ opening this month.

Inspired by the ‘vibrant and colourful street food scenes of Mexico’ - Poko Loko is Glasgow’s newest restaurant offering premium tequilas, cocktails, and Mexican street food in the Merchant City.

Launched by long-standing managers in the Glaswegian hospitality scene, Adam Strang and Stuart Kay, the new bar and restaurant will open at the end of this month, July 2024.

Poko Loko is touted to be ‘the culmination of their years of industry experience and commitment, paired with inspiration from their travels, promising to bring a fresh and dynamic concept to the local scene.’

The impressive interiors of the restaurant have been put together by local artist and joiner, Ray McKinstry - designed to imitate the lively backstreets of Mexico.

Adam Strang, co-owner commented: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors and showcasing what our team has done here. The venue blends vibrant colours and eclectic designs heavily inspired by Mexican back streets.

“The idea was to create an immersive atmosphere from the moment you walk into Poko Loko and we can’t wait for people to experience the energy and creativity of the venue.”

Find them at 69 Hutcheson St, Glasgow G1 1SH.