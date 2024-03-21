Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Italian restaurants have been included in a list of 'Britain's Top Italian Restaurants 2024' - an annual guide by one of the UK's leading hospitality publishers.

The two beloved Italian restaurants in Glasgow are two of three eateries in Scotland mentioned in the list of 54 restaurants across Britain, published yesterday March 20. Edinburgh made the list also for long-standing Italian deli and café Valvona & Crolla - the Good Food Guide praised the 'old-school caffè bar' vibes of the restaurant.

Eusebi Deli was the first restaurant to be named in the guide - though none of the restaurants are ranked against each other. The guide praised the deli/café/restaurant hybrid, and bigged up owner Giovana for her commitment to cooking according to time-honoured traditions of her homeland' and the restaurants use of seasonal Scottish produce.

Eusebi Deli made the cut for the best Italian restaurants in the UK 2024 as decided by the Good Food Guide

The Good Food Guide said about Eusebi's: "Occupying a colourful red-and-white corner site, the venue scores heavily with breakfast and brunch, served to a merry throng of workers and shoppers in the ground-floor space. Come for squash crostini, eggs ‘energia’ (with avocado, chiili and lime purée) or one of their Roman sourdough pizzas; alternatively breeze in for coffee and a sweet treat.

"If you want something more substantial, graduate to the downstairs dining room for nourishing plates of ‘yesterday’s lasagne’, crab ravioli or fettuccine cacio e pepe – or, perhaps, one of big main courses such as pan-roasted cod with salt-baked celeriac, autumnal mushrooms and cavolo nero pesto.

"After that, the line-up of dolci has plenty of indulgent swagger, from tiramisu to Capocci vanilla gelato with Amarena cherry and chocolate brownie. Regional wines from the old country (£23 upwards) keep company with classic aperitivi, vermouths and spritzes. Eusebi’s slogan is ‘Food, Family, Life and Passion’ – which just about sums it up."

The second restaurant to be named in the Good Food Guide's top Italian restaurants 2024 in Glasgow was Celentano's. The Good Food Guide thought the Glasgow Italian run by Dean Parker was incredibly inventive, unique, and experimental.

Celentano's made the Good Food Guide's list of the best Italian restaurants in the UK in 2024

Talking about Celentano's, The Good Food Guide wrote: "Celebrating small, sustainable producers and with zero-waste values, the menu balances rustic authenticity, technical precision and an element of surprise.

"Standout snacks include the fried porcini lasagne and the rare-breed home-cured charcuterie. Follow that, perhaps, with an almost Venetian linguine, traditional surf clams embellished with cod cheek and kombu butter.

"The restaurant's ethos manifests itself in Loch Etive trout tail (perfectly baked on the bone with a simple whey butter) or a caressingly tender lower-carcass cut of local Dexter beef.

