1 . Kimchi Cult - 14 Chancellor Street

Everyone that's into Glasgow's food scene knows about Kimchi Cult - it's been huge, and garnered a lot of respect for the city's hospitality from some of the biggest and best sources like Time Out. They praised the price point of the food and called dishes like soy garlic fried chicken, bibimbap, kimchi burgers and kimchi cheese fries a 'delight'. | Contributed