Korean food has become massively popular worldwide - and for good reason - there’s a massive range of scran available from the East Asian cuisine, and Glasgow has a huge range of Korean food both in dedicated restaurant spaces, pop-up concepts, and Korean-inspired menus all across the city.
Today we wanted to put together this article showing off the best spots to find Kimchi, Bibimbap, Bulgogi, Gochujang dishes, and more in Glasgow.
Take a look below as we explore the very best Korean restaurants in Glasgow.
1. Kimchi Cult - 14 Chancellor Street
Everyone that's into Glasgow's food scene knows about Kimchi Cult - it's been huge, and garnered a lot of respect for the city's hospitality from some of the biggest and best sources like Time Out. They praised the price point of the food and called dishes like soy garlic fried chicken, bibimbap, kimchi burgers and kimchi cheese fries a 'delight'. | Contributed
2. Seoul Korean BBQ - 24 Cambridge Street
Seoul has become somewhat of an institution in the city since it opened just off Sauchiehall Street a few years ago. It's open 7 days a week - if you've not been yet, get yourself down there. | Seoul Korean BBQ
3. Sarang Korean Café - 183 Hope Street
While we've got plenty of spots doing Korean BBQ in Glasgow now, there's few places you can find Korean sweet treats, pastries, and hot drinks in the city. Now you can right on Hope Street with the opening of the brand new Sarang Café. | Contributed
4. Bar Soba - 79 Albion Street
Bar Soba have an Asian-fusion menu that leans heavily on Korean cuisine, offering some truly delectable rice and noodle dishes you have to try. | Google Maps
