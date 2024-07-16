Glasgow's Best Margaritas: The six best spots in Glasgow for a Margarita cocktail

Whether you want to enjoy your drink in a boujee cocktail bar or a laidback cantina, GlasgowWorld has you covered with the very best food and drink you can find in the city.

If you’re looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Glasgow - check out our thoughts on the very best you can find in the city.

Take a look below as we explore the very best margarita’s you can find in Glasgow.

El Santo offers an incredible margarita from their secret bar on Miller Street.

1. El Santo - 84 Miller Street

El Santo offers an incredible margarita from their secret bar on Miller Street. | El Santo

Another popular Mexican spot in the city centre, make sure you book your space at the Hope Street cocktail cantina, as it gets super busy - particularly around the weekend.

2. Mezcal - 104 Hope Street

Another popular Mexican spot in the city centre, make sure you book your space at the Hope Street cocktail cantina, as it gets super busy - particularly around the weekend. | Contributed

El Jefe's have a massive range of Margarita's here in Glasgow - from cucumber to spicy to banana & honey - if you're a marg fan, there's no better place for you.

3. El Jefe's - 1170 Argyle Street

El Jefe's have a massive range of Margarita's here in Glasgow - from cucumber to spicy to banana & honey - if you're a marg fan, there's no better place for you. | El Jefe's

The spicy margarita out of La Masa is the best we've had in Glasgow - alongside some pretty great scran too, you can't go wrong.

4. La Masa Taco Bar - 26 Renfield Street

The spicy margarita out of La Masa is the best we've had in Glasgow - alongside some pretty great scran too, you can't go wrong. | Contributed

