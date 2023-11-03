Glasgow’s best pubs: All 21 winning Glasgow pubs at the national annual SLTN Awards 2023
Glasgow had a great showing at the SLTN Awards at The Hilton last night, November 2, with over 20 winners or runners-up
The annual Scottish Licensed Trade News awards recognise excellence across Scotland’s world-famous hospitality industry.
From barstaff, to industry leaders; from a beloved local pub, to national operators; the SLTN Awards recognise the Scottish hospitality trade for what they do, and how well they do it.
This year a total of 21 Glaswegian pubs either won an award, or were highly commended in their category. Winners were announced last night, Thursday November 2, at The Hilton in Glasgow.
Categories include:
- Community Pub of the Year
- Restaurant of the Year
- Independent Pub/Bar of the Year
- Best Outdoor Area
- Best Venue to Watch the Match
- Family Outlet of the Year
- Gastropub of the Year
- Independent Multiple Operator of the Year
- Late Night Venue of the Year
- New Business of the Year
- Music Led Venue of the Year
- Barperson of the Year
- Mixologist of the Year
- Licensee of the Year
- Beer Quality Award
- Cocktail Bar of the Year
- Craft Beer Bar of the Year
- Gin Range of the Year
- Whisky Bar of the Year
- Hospitality Hero Award
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Industry Achievement Award
Here are all the winners and runners-up at the SLTN Awards 202: