Glasgow’s best pubs: All 21 winning Glasgow pubs at the national annual SLTN Awards 2023

Glasgow had a great showing at the SLTN Awards at The Hilton last night, November 2, with over 20 winners or runners-up

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 18:22 GMT

The annual Scottish Licensed Trade News awards recognise excellence across Scotland’s world-famous hospitality industry.

From barstaff, to industry leaders; from a beloved local pub, to national operators; the SLTN Awards recognise the Scottish hospitality trade for what they do, and how well they do it.

This year a total of 21 Glaswegian pubs either won an award, or were highly commended in their category. Winners were announced last night, Thursday November 2, at The Hilton in Glasgow.

Categories include:

  • Community Pub of the Year
  • Restaurant of the Year
  • Independent Pub/Bar of the Year
  • Best Outdoor Area
  • Best Venue to Watch the Match
  • Family Outlet of the Year
  • Gastropub of the Year
  • Independent Multiple Operator of the Year
  • Late Night Venue of the Year
  • New Business of the Year
  • Music Led Venue of the Year
  • Barperson of the Year
  • Mixologist of the Year
  • Licensee of the Year
  • Beer Quality Award
  • Cocktail Bar of the Year
  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year
  • Gin Range of the Year
  • Whisky Bar of the Year
  • Hospitality Hero Award
  • Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Industry Achievement Award

Here are all the winners and runners-up at the SLTN Awards 202:

1. Best Outdoor Area - The Abbey Inn

The Abbey Inn is well-known for their al-fresco drinking experiences in Paisley. They came runner-up to Carriages in Kilmalcolm for the best outdoor area category presented by Magners.

1. Best Outdoor Area - The Abbey Inn

The Abbey Inn is well-known for their al-fresco drinking experiences in Paisley. They came runner-up to Carriages in Kilmalcolm for the best outdoor area category presented by Magners.

2. Best venue to watch the match - The Ark

The Ark won the title for best venue to watch the match at the SLTN Awards this year for their commitment to live sports coverage while providing the best possible audio and visual experience, with a food and drink offering tailored to the crowd!

2. Best venue to watch the match - The Ark

The Ark won the title for best venue to watch the match at the SLTN Awards this year for their commitment to live sports coverage while providing the best possible audio and visual experience, with a food and drink offering tailored to the crowd!

3. Best venue to watch the match - The Record Factory

Runner-up in the Best venue to watch the match category is the West End powerhouse that is The Record Factory. Nationally renowned as a top venue for live sport, with the added attraction of its cool rock'n'roll dive bar vibe. The Record Factory was commended for its top-of-the-range screen provision, available inside and out, and in bookable private booths."

3. Best venue to watch the match - The Record Factory

Runner-up in the Best venue to watch the match category is the West End powerhouse that is The Record Factory. Nationally renowned as a top venue for live sport, with the added attraction of its cool rock’n’roll dive bar vibe. The Record Factory was commended for its top-of-the-range screen provision, available inside and out, and in bookable private booths.”

4. Cocktail Bar of the Year - The Absent Ear

The Absent Ear, the trendy Merchant City speakeasy, won the title of Cocktail Bar of the Year at the SLTN Awards 2023.

4. Cocktail Bar of the Year - The Absent Ear

The Absent Ear, the trendy Merchant City speakeasy, won the title of Cocktail Bar of the Year at the SLTN Awards 2023.

